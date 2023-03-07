Rental of the Week: $4,500 for a rare three-bedroom apartment above North of Brooklyn Pizzeria on Danforth

It’s a two-storey, 1,500-square-foot suite with tons of natural light, a gas fireplace and a sparkly new kitchen

Neighbourhood: The Danforth

Agent: Bobby Pasternak, Batori Group

Price: $4,495 a month

Size: 1,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

The place

A two-storey apartment at Greenwood and Danforth in a 100-year-old heritage building. It’s within walking distance of several subway stations as well as half a dozen parks.

The history

In 2020, Josh Spatz, the owner of North of Brooklyn Pizzeria, was looking to expand his beloved Toronto franchise. He set his sights on this classic brick building on Danforth, which had housed offices in the 1920s and a children’s art school in the 1950s. The three-storey complex had been mostly abandoned for the past half-century and was in need of a full gutting.

Spatz bought it as a renovation project in March 2020, just as restrictions were forcing everyone indoors. Between lockdowns, he hired architect Edward Lee and interior designer Ali McQuaid to help him realize his vision. Together, they converted the main floor into a takeout pizzeria and bar, then transformed the second and third floors into apartments.

This unit is now on the market. “Finding a three-bed rental in the city that isn’t a house is pretty rare,” says realtor Bobby Pasternak. “We’re hoping this place attracts a young family or a couple who wants a bright and open space above a beloved establishment.”

The tour

The façade’s arched entrance leads to a small lobby. From there, residents can head left to Better Half Bar, right to North of Brooklyn or straight up the stairs to the residential units.

The main living space is open concept, brightened by two rows of track lighting and a central skylight.

Here’s a reverse view of the living space, which reveals the back brick wall’s four west-facing windows. (Residents can see the CN Tower if they squint.) That gas fireplace in the corner looks vintage but is a new design.

The kitchen is modern, with kettle-shaped light fixtures and a centre island with a Caesarstone countertop.

The fridge, gas stove, fan and dishwasher are all brand new stainless steel.

The matte-black faucet and sink add sleek contrast to the salt-and-pepper surfaces and oak cabinets.

The unit extends to the third floor. This space—with a handy nook under the staircase—can be used as a lounge.

Here’s the main bedroom, which overlooks Greenwood.

This reverse shot highlights the bedroom’s amenities: a compact ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet with custom cabinets.

Here’s the walk-in.

The ensuite features oak accents, most notably on the floating vanity.

The bathroom also has a walk-in shower with a rainfall shower head, ceramic tiles and a built-in niche.

Lastly, back on the unit’s main floor, there’s a washer-dryer combo in the hallway.

