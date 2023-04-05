Rental of the Week: $6,500 for a Mount Pleasant townhouse with a private elevator and a rooftop terrace

At 1,700 square feet, the place also comes with 10-foot-tall coffered ceilings, a walk-in closet and a heated garage

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Agent: Roxane Bryce, Real Estate Bay

Price: $6,500 per month

Size: 1,732 square feet, plus a 476-square-foot rooftop terrace

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

The place

A four-level, three-bed, three-bath townhouse for rent on the northern fringe of Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The unit comes with a parking pad (which doubles as a patio), a heated garage and a rooftop terrace. Residents are within walking distance of the Beltline Trail, Davisville station, and the many shops and restaurants at Yonge and Eglinton.

The history

This rental is part of a complex of 10 townhomes of mostly families and young professionals. The current owner is relocating to St. Lucia, so he’s renting his place out. Ideally, he’d like to lease it as pictured—furniture and all—but it can also be rented empty if the new residents prefer.

The tour

The front door opens to a narrow hallway leading to this open living room. It has a gas-burning fireplace with a marble surround and mounted TV. There’s hardwood flooring throughout the home, plus decorative wood panelling and 10-foot coffered ceilings.

Here’s a reverse view from the living room, revealing the kitchen and dining area.

The kitchen has a camouflaged Viking fridge and freezer, a four-burner Wolf gas stove and a Bosch dishwasher. The kitchen peninsula has a double sink, and both the countertop and the backsplash are quartz.

Another view of the kitchen.

That door to the right of the dinner table is the unit’s private elevator. The underbelly of the staircase hides extra storage and a more stairs to the garage.

The private elevator runs from the garage to the top level of the home.

The main bedroom, with a recessed ceiling, is on the second floor. It overlooks the complex’s courtyard.

Here’s the primary ensuite, with a double marble vanity and a large soaker jet tub.

The ensuite also has a walk-in steam shower with a bench and storage shelf. All the bathrooms in this rental have heated flooring.

Also in the main suite is this walk-in closet with a built-in dresser.

This stackable washer-dryer is located in the hallway just outside of the main bedroom.

Next to the laundry closet is this powder room for guests.

On the third floor are two more bedrooms. This one is being used as an office and gym. The door on the left opens to a shared balcony; the one on the right is a closet.

This is the third bedroom, which comes with built-in shelving plus an additional closet and a walkout to that shared balcony.

Here’s the view from the balcony.

The third-floor bathroom has a granite vanity and a shower with a ceramic tile surround.

Here’s the rooftop terrace. Cooking here is allowed, and there’s plenty of space for a lounge and dining area.

The garage is also heated, and just beyond that door on the left is a mudroom with hooks and storage for shoes and jackets.

