Rental of the Week: $5,500 for a brand-new Cedarvale townhouse with a month of free rent

This three-storey, 1,900-square-foot unit comes with four bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and two parking spots

Neighbourhood: Humewood-Cedarvale

Agent: Sewit Misghina, Royal LePage Signature Realty

Price: $5,500 per month

Size: 1,900 square feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 2

The place

A three-storey, four-plus-one-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse on Atlas Avenue. It’s never been lived in and was built explicitly for the rental market. The unit comes with one indoor and one outdoor parking spot, along with a backyard that’s just over 200 square feet. Units are unfurnished, but window coverings are included. Utilities are billed separately and pets are welcome. And as an added incentive: the realtors are offering a month of free rent.

Residents are a 15-minute walk from Eglinton West Station and the coming Eglinton Crosstown. Beyond that, the home is flanked by Little Jamaica to the north, Corso Italia to the south and Cedarvale Park to the east.

The history

This site was home to a neighbourhood convenience store until 2015 when developer OOH Vision purchased the land. Construction on the new units began in 2021, and this June 1, they’ll finally be ready to move in.

The tour

The complex fronts Atlas while the unit’s yard backs onto Vaughan Road.

Here’s the foyer on the main level. This floor has one guest bedroom, a powder room and access to the garage and the backyard.

The guest bedroom has floor to ceiling windows.

Up the oak staircase is the open-concept kitchen, dining and living area.

This opposite view shows off the kitchen. It has a nine-foot quartz island that seats five.

There are General Electric appliances in the kitchen, including a four-burner gas stove. The dining area overlooks Atlas.

That little nook for the stairs can be set up as an office or reading area.

The top floor of the townhouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This is the main bedroom, which walks out to a balcony with a view of the CN Tower.

The suite has two closets, plus an ensuite bathroom.

Another view of the main bedroom.

Here’s that ensuite, with a step-in glass shower, an oak vanity and a skylight.

The secondary bedrooms are identical and fit twin-sized beds comfortably.

This is the shared bathroom. The laundry area, with a stacked washer-dryer, is just next door.

