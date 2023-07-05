Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $4,000 to live inside Humber Bay Shores’ tallest tower

The 1,200-square-foot unit has two bedrooms, hotel-like amenities and a 40-foot balcony with a marina view that can’t be beat

By | Photography By Paula Reznik and Humber Bay Living |  

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week: Eau du Soleil

Neighbourhood: Humber Bay Shores
Price: $4,000
Size: 1,200 square feet
Bedrooms: 2+1
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: one spot underground
Agent: Paula Reznik and Max Reznik, Brewing Brokers

The place

A two-plus-one-bedroom, two-bathroom rental on the 47th floor of the Eau du Soleil Sky Tower—Toronto’s tallest building west of the Financial District—in Humber Bay Shores. It comes with a parking spot, a locker and a 40-foot south-facing balcony. Perched over Humber Bay Park East and the Martin Goodman Trail, the home is within walking distance of the Queen streetcar, the legendary Cheese Boutique and the future Park Lawn GO station.

The history

The 66-storey tower was completed in 2019. Realtor Paula Reznik says that only the owner and their tenant have lived in the space since.

The tour

Here’s the skyscraper complex in all its glory. This unit is in the south tower, pictured here on the right.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: exterior

Just past the entrance is the living area, with engineered hardwood floors that cover the entire unit.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: living area, reversed

The living room’s far side has a reading nook, which catches natural light from the sliding balcony doors.

The owners installed this place to eat or work in the living area recess.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: work desk

Sharing a wall with the living area is the kitchen and breakfast nook.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: kitchen

In the kitchen: a stainless steel fridge, an electric stove, a tiled backsplash, a built-in microwave, a dishwasher and an engineered stone countertop.

Moving along reveals the main bedroom, equipped with a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and direct access to the balcony.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: main bedroom

Here’s that ensuite. It has a double vanity with plenty of storage.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: bathroom

The second bedroom is back by the foyer and has its own striking views of Lake Ontario.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: second bedroom

A look at the second bathroom.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: second bathroom

Now, the full view from the balcony, which extends the length of the unit. Squint on a clear day to see Hamilton across the lake.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: view

Building residents also have access to a suite of top-notch amenities including a saltwater pool, a yoga and pilates studio, a sprawling gym, and a swanky party room.

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: pool

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: gym

Toronto, Real Estate, Rental of the Week, Eau du Soleil: party room

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

Topics: Humber Bay Shores Real Estate rental of the week Toronto

 

