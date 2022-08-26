Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a Chocolate Factory Loft across from Bellwoods

Address: 955 Queen Street West

Neighbourhood: West Queen West

Agents: Sarah Booth, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Price: $3,500 per month



The place

A 659-square foot, one-bed loft perched on the southern border of Trinity Bellwoods Park, amid West Queen West’s vibrant bar and restaurant scene. Also nearby is the Ossington strip, several art galleries and Toronto’s fashion and entertainment districts. The unit is fully furnished and comes with an underground parking spot.

The history

The Patterson Candy Co., an early 20th century Toronto confectioner, opened its west-end chocolate factory in 1912. Business boomed from the corner of Queen and Massey streets until the late 1950s.

Seven decades later, and after a 146-unit expansion in 2005, the former factory has been transformed into a collection of commercial work spaces and tall, stylish residential units. Its lofts, punctuated with exposed brick, wooden fixtures and steel beams, honour the building’s industrial roots.

Building salesperson Sarah Booth says the location elicits tons of interest from actors, influencers and other creative types.

The tour

The building complex takes up the entire city block.

Inside, the loft’s large windows provide natural light late into the afternoon and evening, and 12-foot ceilings give the space an open feel.

The furniture and fixtures come from a variety of modern decor chains: Pottery Barn, West Elm, CB2, Crate and Barrel. The marble, distressed wood and iron furniture mixes well with the brick backdrop and exposed steel to accentuate the loft’s raw factory feel. Meanwhile, the greenery and shades of white throughout provide a soft counterbalance.

The bedroom window has southwest exposure and overlooks Crawford, a leafy residential street.

While many people think of a loft as a one-room living space with a bed on top of a staircase, the Chocolate Company Lofts come with full kitchens that are separated from the living rooms.

The building offers many amenities, including underground parking, a fitness centre, 24-hour concierge services and a party room with a full kitchen and landscaped terrace.