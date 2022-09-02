Rental of the Week: $15,000 per month for a luxury townhome with a personal elevator and rooftop bar
The three-bed, four-bath unit in Bay Cloverhill has a private garage and marble throughout
Address: 1086 Bay Street
Neighbourhood: Bay Cloverhill
Agent: Mark Adelson (Adelson Weiss Real Estate Team)
Price: $15,000 per month
The place
A 3,100-square foot, three-bed, four-bath townhouse in the Bay Cloverhill district, sandwiched between Yorkville and the University of Toronto’s St. George campus. Designed by ArchitectsAlliance, the home presents a stoic limestone facade—a nod to the neighbourhood’s heritage architecture—tempered by bright copper accents and delicate landscaping.
The history
The fourteen-townhouse complex was built in 2016 to accommodate affluent renters or buyers seeking privacy downtown. To that end, the townhomes come with personal garages, private elevators and rooftop terraces. A family of four bought this unit in 2019 and transformed it into a luxury rental after the kids moved out.
The tour
The building’s fortress-like brick exterior insulates the home from noise, which is essential as this stretch of Bay is bustling at all hours.
The current interior decor reflects a Manhattan-inspired aesthetic. The ideal occupant, says agent Mark Adelson, is someone who has a taste for luxury and doesn’t mind spending on premium-grade furniture.
The kitchen comes with several appliances, including a Sub-Zero fridge with integrated cabinet panelling and an island station with marble countertop.
The den has enough space and natural light to function as a professional work suite for, say, an executive on international business or a university professor on sabbatical.
With three large bedrooms, the townhouse is family friendly. Each comes with tall windows that bathe the space in natural light.
Marble walls, contemporary fixtures and plenty of sparkling glass give the ensuite bathroom a striking feel.
Amenities—a gym, party room and patio—make the building perfect for travellers or those hosting guests. And the unit’s private wraparound rooftop terrace comes with unobstructed views of the streetscape and surrounding skyscrapers.
Don’t forget the terrace’s wet bar, either—designed for small parties.
Ample underground storage space can be found next to the townhome’s parking spot.
And the wood-panelled private elevator links all five levels: the basement, the three floors of living space and the rooftop.