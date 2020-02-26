Q&A with David Hamilton on why he gave up the c-suite for a sweet life down by the waterfront

We spoke with David Hamilton, a recent retiree who gave up the c-suite for a sweet life down by the waterfront. Here, we chatted with Hamilton about why he decided to buy a condo in Aqualina, Hines and Tridel’s first of four Bayside Community towers.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I was the president of an energy management company for the last 33 years, working with almost every real estate developer in the GTA. These days, I’m retired and I split my time between my house in Aurora and Aqualina, my downtown condo.

How’s retirement treating you?

Between training for my next Ironman, travelling, and managing Aqualina’s condo board (I’m the president), I’m keeping pretty busy!

How did you end up with two houses?

My wife and I fell in love with Aqualina back in 2012, before it had even broken ground. We drove over to the site and said yes to the view. With the island in the background and the boats animating the lake—we were immediately charmed. We had originally intended to downsize, but then decided to renovate our Aurora house and keep it as a sort of cottage, something out of the City.

Were there any other reasons you chose to buy a unit in Aqualina?

I knew it would be a great building because I spent three decades working with builders, and Hines and Tridel are by far two of the best developers. They always go above and beyond with their buildings and their attention to detail is a cut above.

What do you love about living at Aqualina?

The amenities are phenomenal—there’s a rooftop pool with some of the best views imaginable, as well as a spin room. And even though I’m training for my next Ironman, I don’t need a gym membership as the community has everything I need.

What’s it like living in the Bayside Community?

I love living down by the water. In the summer, I kayak to The Island almost every other day. There are also so many great restaurants within walking distance of us. We almost never cook, we’re always trying out new restaurants!

