Property of the Week: $9.8 million for a 15-bedroom luxury lakeside retreat in the Muskokas

Address: 406 Whitestone Lake Road
Neighbourhood: Muskoka
Agent: Max Hahne and Matt Smith, Engel & Völkers, Brokerage
Starting price: $9,800,000
Previously sold for: $1,800,000, in 2015

The place

A luxury retreat, known as Whitestone Resort, on the northwest tip of Whitestone Lake, located a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of Toronto. The sprawling 31-acre waterfront property also comes with a sand beach, five ponds and a private nine-hole golf course.

Inside, at 13,000 square feet spread across two storeys, it’s got an open-concept layout, inspired by the wide-open interiors of Texas ranch estates. There are 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, including a private residential wing with its own private suite, dining room and kitchen.

The decor is really outdoorsy, with hardwood walls that evoke 19th-century log cabins and a bunch of taxidermied deer and moose heads.

The history

The resort was built in 1970 and used as a venue for special events and destination weddings. In 2015, it was purchased by Tennessee-based musician David Vaters for $1.8 million. Vaters used the resort as his Canadian residence, and frequently hosted parties with guests including fellow musicians, politicians and business moguls.

Keen to take advantage of a strong market in cottage country, Vaters is now selling the resort in an online auction that will be held November 16-19. Interested buyers can schedule an appointment to view the resort in person or virtually.

Bidding starts at $9.8 million, which might attract people looking to open a resort, deep-pocketed international real estate investors, and families looking for a deluxe recreational property (it looks like something the Roy family from Succession might purchase to expand their portfolio).

The tour

The front driveway of the resort:

There’s a buffalo head overtop the front door, which opens into the resort clubhouse:

In the clubhouse, there’s a living area with a wood-burning fireplace and stone surround:

Another living area in the clubhouse:

Here’s a view of the clubhouse from the second floor:

This is the primary bedroom in the self-contained residential wing:

One of the 12 private luxury suites in the resort:

Eight of the suites have a private deck overlooking the lake:

The resort comes with an operational commercial kitchen:

Formerly a breakfast area for resort guests, this screened porch has a view of the lake:

A lakeside fire pit and sitting area:

This rec building contains an indoor shuffleboard court and a movie theatre. There’s also a fitness room with an elliptical, treadmill and stationary bike:

This top-floor lookout offers a panoramic view of Whitestone Lake:

Big selling point

Versatility. The buyer could convert it back into a luxury lodge, taking advantage of the commercial kitchen and 50-seat lakefront patio. Or it could be a secluded family compound, with potential for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating on the property in the winter. Another bonus: the 3.5-kilometre Whitestone Lake Recreational Trail, perfect for hiking and mountain biking, is right nearby.

By the numbers
  • $9,800,000
  • $10,000 in property taxes
  • 13,292 square feet
  • 15 bedrooms
  • 16 bathrooms
  • 20 parking spaces
  • 6-car garage

