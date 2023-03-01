Price Check: A brick fortress in North York, a skinny two-storey in the Beaches or a modernist box in Etobicoke?

The average price of a detached Toronto house has dropped by 22.9 per cent in the past year. That means lots of sizable places are available right now for a relative bargain. The options, though, vary wildly from neighbourhood to neighbourhood. Here are three properties that just sold for around the $2-million mark.

Bayview Woods–Steeles: A suburban classic ideal for raising a family

Sold for: $1,949,500

Listing price: $1,998,888

Date sold: February 21, 2023

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 4,000 square feet

This brick fortress spent seven days on the market before selling for nearly $50,000 under asking. What it lacks in curb appeal, it makes up for in sheer size. The sellers also spent $250,000 on a pre-sale renovation, which included a revamped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all new light fixtures. The home’s main attraction is its finished basement with hardwood floors and a kitchen—perfect as a party room or a separate rental suite. It’s also within walking distance of the Richmond Hill GO line, Zion Heights Middle School and A. Y. Jackson Secondary School.

The Beaches: A tall and skinny detached with a fun backyard

Sold for: $1,950,000

Listing price: $1,949,999

Date sold: February 16, 2023

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 2,100 square feet

A budget of $2 million is also enough to buy a detached closer to downtown. Here, residents trade square footage for walkability as well as proximity to Kingston Road, Lake Shore Boulevard and several TTC lines. Still, this two-storey pad is sneakily large: it hides a finished basement, a home office and a suburban-style backyard complete with a hot tub. The interior mixes contemporary and rustic, with custom light fixtures and wood accents throughout. It also has a French-door walk-out to the front porch. The previous owners sold just above asking after only one day on the market.

Alderwood: A modernist box with sleek decor

Sold for: $2,010,188

Listing price: $2,088,888

Date sold: January 20, 2023

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 3,500 square feet

In Etobicoke, just over $2 million fetches a modern home filled with natural light. This place may not have the size of the North York house, but its design rivals that of sparkly new condos. Its 11-foot ceilings complement the large windows and LED lights that line each room. And the custom millwork, floating staircases and porcelain electric fireplace add a layer of luxury. The layout is also practical for families: tons of storage, a walk-in pantry, and a basement that could be converted into a granny suite or rental unit. The downside is that it’s a rough drive to and from downtown at rush hour, but residents are close to the Lakeshore West GO line and can bus up to Kipling subway station.

