Ontario is hoping to turn Wasaga Beach into a huge tourist attraction

The Ministry of Environment is planning to sell off chunks of Wasaga Beach Provincial Park to the local government for tourism development, with Queen’s Park investing an additional $38 million toward the project. The total amount of land being transferred represents roughly 148 acres, but the swap also comes with the caveat that the beach remain public.

“I can tell you that the citizens of Wasaga wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Mayor Brian Smith in an email. “Our vision is to become an iconic, four-season recreation and nature-based destination that protects, celebrates and educates people about the rare dunes, wildlife and heritage that make Wasaga so unique.”

About half of the land in question includes beaches and environmentally sensitive dunes, which the endangered piping plover calls home. The other half (mostly paved parking lots) will be transformed into a fancy hotel, restaurants, luxury shops and an outdoor square.

Environmental activists, however, are enraged that Doug Ford’s Conservatives plan to amend the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act to support the handover. “It is appalling that the current government is trying to give away big parts of one of our most popular parks,” said Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence, in a press release Monday.

But Smith claims that any new development wouldn’t touch the beach or harm sensitive environments. About one and a half acres of the transferred land is “one massive, crumbling paved lot,” he says. Developers Sunray Group will be investing $45 million to build up that car park into a tourist destination.

What will be done with the 100-plus other acres has yet to be determined, but Smith says that “anything is better than lots sitting empty for nine months of the year.”