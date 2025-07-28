/
Real Estate News

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

The 3,000-square-foot climate-friendly bunker comes with forest views, a firepit overlooking a cliff and boat access to a marina

By Alice Boyle
 | July 28, 2025
$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

Location: Huntsville, Muskoka Size: 3,000 square feet Price: $1,849,000 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Parking spots: 2 Real estate agents: Jessica Brown, Muskoka Real Estate North

The Place

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom oddity near Huntsville, just off Mary Lake Marina. Notably, it was made using rammed earth: an ancient technique that compresses sand, gravel and a binding agent to make environmentally friendly building material. It’s one of just a few rammed-earth builds in the entire province. Residents have easy access to hundreds of acres of trails, a shared dock and various waterfront communities. And motorists are a short drive from Highway 11.

The History

This home was built in 2022. The current owners have enjoyed the region’s slower pace but are now moving back to the GTA.

The Tour

The front entrance is tucked in a hallway layered with the hallmark stripes of rammed earth. The composite provides excellent insulation and is resistant to fire.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

Inside, residents are greeted by panoramic views of Mary Lake. This nook is an ideal place for a morning coffee and could be converted into an office.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

In the kitchen: two-toned cabinets for days, quartz counters, an electric cooktop embedded in the central island and a Sub-Zero fridge-freezer combo.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

Here’s the dining room. Its eye-catching table was made custom by Toronto’s Out of the Woods Woodworking. And the south-facing treetop view is elegantly framed by a wall of windows.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

This is the main bedroom, with another terrific view as well as some polished concrete floors.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

Around the corner is the main ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet—big enough to be a bachelor apartment.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

A closer look at the bathroom reveals a big glass rainfall shower (also lined with rammed earth) and a double vanity.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

Here’s a peek inside one of the secondary bedrooms.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

The third bedroom is the most design forward and could be transformed into a lounge or an entertainment zone.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

Now for the back deck. At night, it automatically lights up, making for a haunting forest glow.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

These giant stone stairs descend to the sunken fireplace. That’s Mary Lake in the distance.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

Lastly, here’s an aerial view of the property and its surrounding 100-acre community.

$1.8 million for a Huntsville hideout made of earth smushed together

