Real Estate News

$4.5 million for a Mono estate with a lavender farm, horses and a glamping dome

What 52-acre property would be complete without a poolside gazebo, a tennis court with a stone wall and a barn for high tea?

By Andrea Yu| Photography by Mitchell Hubble and Modern Movement Creative
 | September 30, 2025
Location: Mono Township, Dufferin County
Price: $4,450,000 Size: 3,271 square feet on 52 acres Bedrooms: 5+1 Bathrooms: 4 Real estate agent: Carolyn Scime, Chestnut Park Real Estate

The Place

A five-plus-one-bedroom century farmhouse in rural Mono. The property sits on 52 acres of land and includes a profitable lavender farm with 31,000 plants, a restored barn, room for livestock (cats, horses and chickens are available with the property) and a glamping dome. It’s a short drive from downtown Orangeville, Hockley Valley Resort and Mono Cliffs Provincial Park.

The History

The original farmhouse was built in 1890 and served as home base for a hay operation. Later, an addition was built with a full kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom so it could be rented out or used as a nanny suite. The current owners, a family of five, purchased the place in October of 2019. They updated the main house’s kitchens and bathrooms while adding a true main suite. Two years later, they planted the lavender and opened their Avalon Lavender Farm, which also comes with the sale.

The Tour

A tree-lined drive greets residents of the main house, while visitors to the lavender farm enter from a separate road.

Here’s the grand façade, defined by its portico. The sellers have done extensive perennial gardening in the front yard.

There’s a handsome old library to the left of the foyer.

And to the right is a dining room lined with wide-plank white-oak hardwood floors.

The dining area comes with built-in cabinetry and fits a large harvest table.

A reverse shot reveals the kitchen, which walks out to a porch overlooking the heated pool (more on that later).

The kitchen is equipped with a six-burner gas stove embedded into a central island. Note the vintage-style chandeliers and exposed beams.

In the living room: a wood-burning fireplace flanked with storage for logs, plus that library.

Now for the addition, which has its own private entrance and mudroom.

This is the unit’s bathroom.

This open-concept space is a kitchen-pantry-laundry combo, with the bedroom and bathroom around the corner.

Turn around to take in the rest of the kitchen, lined with stainless steel appliances.

Here’s a peek inside the guest bedroom.

Meanwhile, the main house’s bedrooms are on the second floor. This is the main suite. The sellers added its bathroom in 2019.

Here’s that ensuite bathroom, fashioned with a double cabinet vanity and terrazzo floors.

Floral wallpaper adds personality to this secondary bedroom.

The shared bathroom also has terrazzo floors, plus a soaker tub and a moody shower head.

A third-floor loft overlooking the front yard crowns the home.

The loft comes with a skylight, space-saving shelving, a built-in entertainment unit and a workstation.

But the real fun zone is outside. What kidney pool would be complete without a gazebo?

As for the barn, the sellers replaced its stone and board sidings to give it a fresh pop.

The barn’s upper level houses the estate’s lavender shop—a favourite spot among visitors for sipping high tea.

Yes, the tennis court comes with a stone wall.

Another prominent feature of the property is the paddock and its stunning horses. That shed on the left could be converted into a proper stable should the new owners wish to keep the steeds.

Don’t forget the fenced-in garden.

The lavender farm is breathtaking from above.

There are 15 acres of lavender fields and acres more of hay. The Nottawasaga River cuts across the lot’s southwest corner.

And for pampered city folk: a wood-stove-equipped glamping dome that functions as an Airbnb during the summer.

Finally, here’s an aerial shot of the whole property.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

Andrea Yu
Andrea Yu

Andrea Yu is a freelance journalist based in Toronto. She reports on a wide variety of topics including business, real estate, culture, design, health, food, drink and travel. Aside from Toronto Life, her writing has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Chatelaine and Cottage Life.

