Look inside the InterContinental Yorkville’s extravagant $2,500 hotel room, with CN Tower views and a marble double shower

Just in time for its 30th birthday, the InterContinental Yorkville has completed a $12-million renovation of their 212 rooms. The most glamorous of all is the 2,400-square-foot Royal Suite, which boasts an opulent marble double shower and south-facing views over the ROM and the CN Tower. Here’s a look around the sprawling suite, which goes for $2,500 a night.

InterContinental chose the Atlanta design firm Sims Patrick Studio to oversee the makeover. The firm took inspiration from the hotel’s location—its proximity to iconic Toronto museums (the ROM and the Gardiner), the Royal Conservatory of Music and U of T—and brought in decor items to allude to these landmarks. Here’s a closer look at the view:



Eunoia Modern, an art consultancy run by Windsor native Narissa Villas, selected the art in the hotel. Most of the paintings are abstract, and she chose some pieces, like these by Paul Ngo, because they visually represent music (Koerner Hall is across the street):



This angular mirror is a nod to Libeskind’s ROM Crystal:



The cherry wood coffered ceiling gives the lounge area a fancy Victorian vibe. The gas fireplace completes the effect:



There’s a wet bar stocked with Cave Springs wine and Veuve champagne, as well as Nespresso and Numi teas. The six-seat marble dining table is crowned by a custom three-ring chandelier made by Chapman and Co., a Maine-based lighting company:



There’s also a den with a 50-inch LED flat screen:



Here’s the office. The large marble desk can seat up to four for meetings:



The king-size pillow-topped mattress is swathed in 320-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens and feather pillows:



The walnut headboard is equipped with plenty of charging ports:



Here’s the ensuite, which is larger than most hotel rooms. Forget his-and-hers sinks: this bathroom has his-and-hers rainfall showers. The deep soaker tub is tucked into the shower itself:



Here’s another look at the bathroom:

