
Real Estate News

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

The 1,000-square-foot property in Etobicoke also comes with cathedral ceilings, storage galore and an in-ground pool by a fancy firepit

By Sana Maqbool| Photography by Property Vision
 | July 15, 2025
Neighbourhood: Kingsview Village–The Westway Price: $1,290,000 Size: 1,084 square feet Bedrooms: 3+1 Bathrooms: 2 Parking spots: 3 Real estate agents: Ben Stanton and Jim Stanton, Sutton Group-Heritage Realty

The Place

A three-plus-one-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow located in north Etobicoke. Post-war through and through, the home’s most fun features can be found in the renovated basement, which was designed for wining, dining and entertaining. It’s within walking distance of Humber Creek, half a dozen parks and the future Eglinton Crosstown extension. And motorists are a short drive from both the 401 and 427.

The Tour

In the foyer: a big closet leading to the open-concept front room with a wide bay window. The jaunty floor vent by the front door is a nice touch.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

The front room serves as a family room, equipped with cathedral-style ceilings and engineered hardwood floors.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Here’s the dining area, overlooking the side of the home.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Down the hall is the renovated kitchen, featuring plenty of storage, a central island and walls lined with subway tiles. All the appliances are Samsung.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Now for the main suite.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

And here’s a peek inside the second bedroom on the main floor—this one is set up as a nursery.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Down the hall is the office, which could be converted back into a bedroom.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

This is the shared bathroom, with a bench in the glass shower and quirky floor tiles.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Now let’s head down to the fun zone in the basement. It has a private entrance, meaning the space could be rented out.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

First on the basement tour: the lounge and fitness area.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

There’s also a striking electric fireplace down here.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Next is the expansive nautical-themed bar, loaded with various chalices and fridges.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

The hallway to the bedroom has this huge built-in storage unit.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Here’s that bedroom.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

The basement bathroom comes with a soaker and another walk-in shower.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Another angle highlights the floating vanity and backlit mirror.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

As for the toilet, it stands in an open water closet of sorts.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Even more storage flanks the ruby-red laundry units.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Finally, here’s the view from the rear of the home, with a swimming pool, a firepit and lush hedges for privacy.

$1.3 million for a Kingsview Village bungalow with a nautical-themed bar in the basement

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

