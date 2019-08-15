Inside the InterContinental hotel’s newly renovated, $5,000-per-night Presidential Suite

The InterContinental’s appropriately named Presidential Suite has hosted Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at various times. (The building is attached to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which makes it a favourite with security teams.) But the 18th-floor suite had never been fully renovated, and it was starting to look a little threadbare. So, earlier this year, the IHG-managed hotel embarked on a complete refresh, which wrapped up in July. The revamped 2,200-square-foot space, which rents for $5,000 per night, is intended to be alluring not just to international dignitaries, but also to locals who might want to throw upscale fêtes. Here’s a look inside.

The main attraction is the 600-square-foot wraparound terrace, which has a bonkers view of Lake Ontario and the CN tower. It even has two large Bose speakers, which are hooked up to the room’s sound system:

Local firm Moncur Design Associates handled the interior refresh, which includes splashes of teal and gold. Many of the furnishings are sourced from Canadian manufacturers. These elegant couches, for example, are from Delta Furniture, in Quebec. The carpet is from D2S in Etobicoke:

All of the art in the suite, including the large gold paintings in the living room and the watercolours in the dining room, was sourced from PI Fine Art, in North York. The velvet throw pillows are from US-based Forge Fabrics:

The room comes with a few Toronto-themed books, including Amy Rosen’s Toronto Cooks. There’s also an office nook:

There are 14 Polk Audio Pro Series speakers spread throughout the suite. Little knobs let guests move the music from room to room:

The suite is outfitted with all the customary amenities (robes, slippers, umbrellas), as well as a few not-so-common ones, like this marble chess set:

There’s a fully equipped kitchen next to the dining area:

The guest bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and its own door to the hotel hallway:

The lights in the master bedroom can be controlled with Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated digital personal assistant. The king bed is backed by a plush leather headboard made by Opuzen Design, a Florida-based company known for their hand-printed and dyed textiles. There are built-in reading lights:

The main bathroom has a killer view of Lake Ontario and a deep, egg-shaped soaker tub. The damask gold wallpaper is from Etobicoke’s Crown Wallpaper, and the gold-accented vanity is from Kohler:

The bathrooms are all outfitted with Aveda toiletries:

If the spa-like bathroom isn’t enough, there’s an actual spa on the third floor, also recently renovated: