House of the Week: $2.4 million for a modular home near Prince Edward County with a waterfront deck the size of a basketball court

This quirky 3,100-square-foot property on the Bay of Quinte also comes with eight skylights and a guest house

Location: Rossmore, Prince Edward County

Price: $2,398,000

Size: 3,100 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Realtor: Anita Springate-Renaud, Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

The place

A custom-built three-bedroom, two-bathroom modular home sitting on the Bay of Quinte in Rossmore. Winter-proof, the place has a show-stopping deck, eight skylights, striking views of nature and 36 metres of shoreline. It’s a five-minute drive to Belleville and Highway 401 and another half hour to Sandbanks Provincial Park.

The history

Realtor and general contractor Anita Springate-Renaud spent the past five years building this house with her father, Horst. A long-time Prince Edward County resident, Horst started the project in 2018, but supply chain delays forced construction to drag on until this past spring. He’s since opted to live closer to Toronto for the city’s amenities, so Anita is now putting the property on the market.

The tour

An illuminated steel roof tops the shiplap home—configured into two pods to accommodate guests who enjoy a bit of privacy.

Copper-enforced double doors with a 300-year warranty give way to the foyer, which has oak floors.

Here’s a view of the grand room, brightened by an elegant row of skylights 30 feet overhead.

The owners set up the family room in the corner to appreciate the lake.

Tucked behind the oak staircase is the kitchen. It comes with stainless steel appliances and a five-seat marble island with storage.

A closer look at the kitchen.

The dining area overlooks the front yard through wall-to-wall windows.

In fact, massive windows, like this six-panel walkout, surround the home and dominate the design of the main floor.

Both secondary bedrooms are downstairs, each with a view of the front yard.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is equipped with oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and its own ensuite bathroom.

Here’s that ensuite, with a marble glass shower and basketweave tiles.

There are lofts atop each of the two pods. This one is staged for a rollicking chess match.

The second loft is a twin of the other.

A guest house, with a bathroom and a two-car garage, also sits on the property.

Here’s what the guest house bedroom looks like.

The reinforced deck at night: it’s ideal for big parties and can easily support a hot tub.

This aerial view showcases the home’s sprawling yard, dense greenery and multiple levels and entrances as well as its harmonious relationship with the Bay of Quinte.

