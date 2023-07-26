Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.4 million for a modular home near Prince Edward County with a waterfront deck the size of a basketball court

This quirky 3,100-square-foot property on the Bay of Quinte also comes with eight skylights and a guest house

By | Photography By Adam Burr |  

The facade of a modular home in Cannifton

Location: Rossmore, Prince Edward County
Price: $2,398,000
Size: 3,100 square feet
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Realtor: Anita Springate-Renaud, Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

The place

A custom-built three-bedroom, two-bathroom modular home sitting on the Bay of Quinte in Rossmore. Winter-proof, the place has a show-stopping deck, eight skylights, striking views of nature and 36 metres of shoreline. It’s a five-minute drive to Belleville and Highway 401 and another half hour to Sandbanks Provincial Park.

The history

Realtor and general contractor Anita Springate-Renaud spent the past five years building this house with her father, Horst. A long-time Prince Edward County resident, Horst started the project in 2018, but supply chain delays forced construction to drag on until this past spring. He’s since opted to live closer to Toronto for the city’s amenities, so Anita is now putting the property on the market.

The tour

An illuminated steel roof tops the shiplap home—configured into two pods to accommodate guests who enjoy a bit of privacy.

This PEC home has shiplap walls and steel roofs

Copper-enforced double doors with a 300-year warranty give way to the foyer, which has oak floors.

The PEC modular home has a double-door foyer

Here’s a view of the grand room, brightened by an elegant row of skylights 30 feet overhead.

The modular home's grand room

The owners set up the family room in the corner to appreciate the lake.

Inside the Cannifton home's living area in view of the lake

Tucked behind the oak staircase is the kitchen. It comes with stainless steel appliances and a five-seat marble island with storage.

This PEC modular home has a kitchen with tons of storage

A closer look at the kitchen.

The Cannifton house's kitchen also leads to the waterfront

The dining area overlooks the front yard through wall-to-wall windows.

This PEC modular home has a dining room with wall-to-wall windows

In fact, massive windows, like this six-panel walkout, surround the home and dominate the design of the main floor.

This hallway has six panels of windows.

Both secondary bedrooms are downstairs, each with a view of the front yard.

You can see the front yard from each of the secondary bathrooms

Upstairs, the main bedroom is equipped with oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and its own ensuite bathroom.

The main bedroom takes up the corner of the house

Here’s that ensuite, with a marble glass shower and basketweave tiles.

The bathroom connects to the suite and the hallway

There are lofts atop each of the two pods. This one is staged for a rollicking chess match.

The pods are topped with lofts that could be lounges or rec rooms

The second loft is a twin of the other.

The lofts are mirror images of each other

A guest house, with a bathroom and a two-car garage, also sits on the property.

The guest house out back has its own garage and bathroom

Here’s what the guest house bedroom looks like.

The reinforced deck at night: it’s ideal for big parties and can easily support a hot tub.

A hot tub could be added to the huge deck

This aerial view showcases the home’s sprawling yard, dense greenery and multiple levels and entrances as well as its harmonious relationship with the Bay of Quinte.

Residents can walk onto the Bay of Quinte via a long dock

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to [email protected].

Topics: Bay of Quinte House of the Week PEC Prince Edward County Real Estate Toronto

 

