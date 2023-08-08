Real Estate

House of the Week: $8.6 million for a home near Casa Loma with eight bedrooms and an outdoor dining hall

The 5,600-square-foot property is surrounded by gardens and comes with original arched doorways, 10-foot ceilings and a finished basement with a separate entrance

By | Photography By Taylor Nullmeyer, Navigator Visuals |  

This Casa Loma home has eight bedrooms

Location: Casa Loma
Price: $8,632,000
Size: 5,667 square feet
Bedrooms: 7+1
Bathrooms: 6
Realtor: Linda McClean, Sotheby’s

The place

An eight-bedroom, six-bathroom century home nestled on a double lot that backs onto the Nordheimer Ravine. It’s been restored, styled and staged by designer Amanda Aerin and is a stone’s throw from Winston Churchill Park and the St. Clair streetcar.

The history

Built in 1919, this Toronto classic is the brainchild of Eden Smith, a member of the Toronto Architectural Eighteen Club, famous for promoting architecture as an art form as well as a profession. After serving as a rooming house, the mansion hosted Toronto lawyer Lesra Martin and his team as they worked to exonerate boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, who had been wrongly convicted of murder and imprisoned between 1967 and 1985.

The house’s current owner redid the basement and preserved the property’s most coveted feature: the outdoor dining hall awash in golden light, greenery and cobblestone.

The tour

The regal residence makes full use of its corner lot with a two-door garage as well as a front and backyard.

This house sits on a corner lot and sports classic Toronto red brick

Inside, a stately staircase flanks the entrance.

The home's white staircase stretches to the third floor

Here’s the living area, equipped with a chandelier, a gas fireplace and twin recessed windows.

The living room is defined by tall ceilings and recessed windows

Attached to the living area is a checkered-floored sunroom that’s currently used as a games room.

The view from the games room is just as impressive as the games

The kitchen features a marble island, tons of custom cabinets and a six-burner Wolf stove. The exposed brick adds a historical touch.

The kitchen's exposed brick gives it an industrial touch

This dining area has 10-foot ceilings and overlooks the ravine.

The indoor dining hall overlooks a ravine

Just beyond the dining room and through the crown-moulded arches is a serene reading room that walks out to one of the home’s two outdoor terraces.

Casa Loma homes come with classic touches, like arched doorways

The atrium—fashioned as an office—comes with humongous bay windows and wall-to-wall bookshelves.

This office has an enormous bay window and wall-to-wall shelving

Moving up to the second-floor landing reveals a bespoke oak bookshelf.

The second floor landing leads to the bedrooms

The main bedroom has its own fireplace, chandelier, mini office and ensuite bathroom.

The main bedroom has a chandelier, a lounge and a mini office

Here’s that ensuite. It’s clad in marble and hides a separate dressing room behind the sliding curtain.

The main bathroom is sprawling

The second floor houses four of the home’s bedrooms, including this one, which comes with a double closet and a stretched, six-panel lookout.

This secondary bedroom has a curved lookout

The owner also finished the basement to make it rentable—there’s a separate entrance, a kitchen, a three-piece bathroom, a laundry room and this living area.

The finished basement of this Casa Loma home could be its own apartment

The basement kitchen has LG and Bosch stainless steel appliances.

The basement is equipped with this kitchen, ideal for a granny or nanny suite

Down the hall is this space, ideal for a gym or more storage.

The finished basement is huge and could be fashioned as a gym

Back outside, down a cobblestone path and through some brick arches sits the outdoor dining hall.

Cobblestone paths add to this house's charm

Here’s a closer look from within the space, which was conceived as a weather-proof dinner-party venue.

The roofed, outdoor dining hall

This picturesque second deck sits above the garage and is attached to the second floor.

Two decks and lovely lighting make this home's backyard a dream-like space

