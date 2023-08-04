Real Estate

House of the Week: $849,000 for a two-storey floating home in the Bluffs overlooking the marina

One of only 25 floating homes permitted in Toronto, this 1,300-square-foot wonder is liveable year-round

By Tara DeBoer | Photography By Paul Peic |  

Floating homes get a beautiful view of the Scarborough Bluffs

Location: Scarborough Bluffs
Price: $849,000
Previously sold for: $449,000 in 2014
Size: 1,300 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Agent: Paul Peic, Toronto Float Homes

The place

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom floating home in the Scarborough Bluffs—one of the rarest breeds of houses in all the GTA. This year-round cottage-style pad is fully insulated, with two balconies, a full-size kitchen and lake views all around. It has a second-storey addition (built in 2014), and it’s great for residents who love paddle-boarding or kayaking during warm months or cross-country skiing in the winter.

The history

Builder Ichor Marine created this home and its 24 counterparts between 1999 and 2001. The company constructed the floating homes on a dry dock on Cherry Beach. Once construction was complete, the homes were towed to the Bluffs.

When the City of Toronto tried to ban the water-based properties, the Toronto floating community banded together and won the right to stay. But to this day, these 25 structures remain the only floating homes allowed in the GTA. 

The tour

Residents can enter the home on foot via the side dock or by water via the deck. 

This floating home has two entrances

Unlike houseboats, which are typically not winterized, this floating home is built on a concrete barge, making it liveable year-round.

The concrete barge makes the floating home liveable year-round

A relaxing view of the marina right off the home’s dining area. In the wintertime, the boats are taken out, leaving a clear view of the Bluffs.

This floating home is equipped with a front-facing deck.

Walking through the french doors reveals the foyer, which could be fashioned as a third bedroom, office or mudroom.

The foyer of the floating home.

There are hardwood floors throughout, with windows on all walls to provide plenty of natural light.

The foyer could also be an office.

Here’s that dining area with a view.

The dining area overlooks the marina

The kitchen comes with lots of storage, a full-size fridge and a decent-sized peninsula.

This floating kitchen could be in any home

This reverse view of the kitchen highlights the granite counter and appliances. That window overlooks the side dock.

The kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinetry

The twisting staircase was added for the second-floor addition.

A hardwood staircase on a floating home at sea

Upstairs is the living room. This floor has nine-foot ceilings and large windows in every room.

Natural light floods the living room

Another view of the living room shows off the harbour.

A view of the walkout from the living room

The upstairs balcony offers slightly more privacy than the deck downstairs.

This floating home has a balcony and a deck

The main bedroom faces the land-side of the home, with a view of lush greenery.

The main bedroom in view of nature

Here’s the main bedroom’s balcony.

There's a second balcony on this floating home

This bathroom is equipped with a standing glass shower, tiled flooring and a vanity.

The shower was recently upgraded.

The second bedroom lives in the corner of the house, overlooking the forest.

There's a second bedroom in this Scarborough Bluffs pad

