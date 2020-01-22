House of the Week: $7.5 million for a recently reno’d heritage home in Rosedale

House of the Week: $7.5 million for a recently reno’d heritage home in Rosedale

Address: 64 Highland Avenue

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agent: Adam Weiner and Glenn Douglas, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Price: $7,495,000

Previously sold for: $6,175,000, in 2017

Last renovated in: 2019

The place

A 6,000-square-foot heritage home in Rosedale. The place combines historic charm with modern interior design.

The history

This house was built in 1911. Nearly a century later, in 2004, the city granted it heritage status. In 2013, after it sold for $2.2 million, the owners completed thorough renovations with the city’s approval. They refurbished the façade, removed vines that covered the peaked roof and replaced some of the exterior wood panelling with brick. In 2017, it sold for $6.2 million. Then, in 2019, the current sellers redid the interior paint and added a smart system that controls the locks, lighting and thermostat.

The tour

The foyer has marble tiles and heated flooring:

Here’s the living room, which has herringbone oak floors and a wood-burning fireplace:

The living room opens to the front porch:

In the dining room, there’s another wood-burning fireplace:

The main floor is open concept and has nine-foot panelled ceilings:

In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are marble:

A brass chandelier hangs in the breakfast area:

There’s yet another wood-burning fireplace in the family room, which has a double-door walkout to the back deck:

The mud room has marble floors and built-in wood benches:

Upstairs, the master bedroom has oak hardwood flooring:

And an 80-square-foot walk-in closet:

In the ensuite bathroom, the floor—and shower walls—are made from marble:

There’s a heated towel rack next to the soaker tub:

The second bedroom has a large bay window:

The third bedroom has a smaller bay window and access to a balcony:

Here’s the balcony, which is 300 square feet and overlooks Highland Avenue:

The second floor office also opens to that balcony:

This is a bedroom on the top floor:

It has a 50-square-foot ensuite with marble floors:

There are built-in cabinets and oak floors in this upper-level bedroom:

The sellers staged this room as an office/entertainment space:

On the top floor, there’s a four-piece bathroom with marble floors and quartz countertops:

The basement has a movie screen and a projector:

And an exercise room that could be used as a nanny suite:

The laundry room has marble floors:

Like the façade, the detached garage is heritage protected:

You can access Rosedale park through a small gate in the backyard:

Big selling point

It’s a good place for a big family, with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a big basement theatre and direct park access.

Possible deal breaker

Even if you can afford the mortgage, the property taxes might be out of your price range.

By the numbers