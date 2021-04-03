Real Estate

House of the Week: $6 million for a Casa Loma home with a groovy backyard gazebo

By |  

Address: 59 Warren Road
Neighbourhood: Casa Loma
Agent: Leeanne Weld and George Chisholm, Johnston & Daniel, a division of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $5,788,000
Previously sold for: $2,500,000, in 2010

The place

A five-bed, six-bath detached, located just a 15-minute walk from the historic Casa Loma castle. Out front, the place has a secluded front courtyard and charming flagstone walkways. On the inside, at 4,700-square-feet across three-storeys, it’s got an eclectic mix of features, both old and new, including original wood-burning fireplaces and reclaimed barnwood floors. 

The history

This place was built back in 1926. The current owners (a couple of lawyers) bought it in 2010, for $2.5 million. They spent the next year doing renovations, including rebuilding the kitchen and installing new flooring. Warm interior colours were used during the redesign to give the place a family-friendly vibe. The owners are planning to downsize because all of their children have moved out of the house.

The tour

In the foyer, there’s crown moulding, wainscotting and a wood-burning fireplace. The sellers imported that Obermeier piano from Berlin. Sometimes, they would hire pianists to play it during receptions (it’s not for sale, though):

There’s another wood-burning fireplace in the living room, plus recessed halogen lighting and wide plank maple floors:

The dining room has a leaded glass bow window and a swing door leading into the kitchen:

In the kitchen, designed by Bellini Custom Cabinetry as part of the 2010 reno, there are state-of-the-art Miele, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances:

On the main level, there’s also a family room, which has a gas fireplace, built-in shelving and a bar:

The master bedroom, located on the second level, has reclaimed barnwood floors, which the sellers bought from a Mennonite community near St. Jacobs, Ontario:

There are heated mosaic floors in the five-piece ensuite master bathroom. It’s also got a custom his-and-her vanity, a soaker tub and a glass-encased shower with marble surround:

Next to the master bedroom, there’s a little sitting room with a wood-burning fireplace:

The sellers used this spare bedroom on the second floor as an office:

Here’s another bedroom on the second level:

This third-level guest bedroom has wool sisal carpeting:

This is the other guest bedroom on the third level:

At 1,700 square feet, the basement has wall-to-wall bookshelves and a recreation area (bonus: the pool table comes with the house):

The sellers used this nook in the basement as a movie room. It’s got built-in surround sound speakers:

Big selling point

Designed by award-winning landscape architect Wendy Berger in the late 1990s, the backyard garden features a covered gazebo, which could be the perfect place to host gatherings once restrictions are lifted:

By the numbers
  • $5,788,000
  • $20,156 in property taxes
  • 4,700 square feet
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 6 bathrooms
  • 6 parking spaces
  • 2-car garage
  • 4 fireplaces

