House of the Week: $6 million for a Bridle Path home with “cottage in the city” energy

Address: 1 Big Pine Road

Neighbourhood: Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills

Agent: Barry Cohen, broker, and Tyler Cohen, sales representative, RE/MAX Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage

Price: $6,380,000

Previously sold for: $2,500,000, in 2013

The place

A four-bed, four-bath detached located just off The Bridle Path. The house is nestled in a private cul-de-sac, on a 19,000 square foot lot, with a backyard playset, two patios and plenty of pine trees. On the inside, at 3,445 square feet across two storeys, the place gets a bunch of sunlight through oversized windows. The open-concept main floor and large basement rec room make this a great spot for a growing family.

The history

In 2004, a previous owner rebuilt the home, trying to create a “cottage in the city” feel. Natural materials like oak, slate and stone were used inside and out. In 2013, the current owner, who works in the travel industry, bought the place for $2.5 million. The owner is moving to a new house nearby.

The tour

There’s a 250-square-foot terrace outside the front entrance:

The sunlit living room has oak hardwood floors, built-in glass shelving and a gas fireplace with a limestone mantle:

In the kitchen, there’s custom white oak cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops and a bay window overlooking the backyard:

In the dining area, there’s a wall-mounted TV and a breakfast nook with a banquette:

The family room has a gas fireplace, built-in speakers and sliding doors leading to the backyard:

The owner used this room as an office. It’s got a custom wall-to-wall glass desk:

On the second level, the master bedroom has a 12-foot vaulted ceiling, oak hardwood floors and a walk-out balcony with a view of the front yard:

The three-piece ensuite master bathroom has heated tile floors and a quartz wall-to-wall vanity:

The master bedroom also has its own walk-in closet:

This is the second bedroom on the upper level (it looks like a big-time sports fan slept in here):

The third bedroom on the upper level is approximately 300 square feet:

There’s a marble countertop in the four-piece washroom on the upper level:

In the basement rec room, there’s built-in speakers and plenty of storage space:

The owner used this area as an exercise room:

There’s a fourth bedroom in the basement:

The dining area opens onto this patio (a nice perk: the outdoor playset comes with the house):



Big selling point

This patio, built by the owner in 2015, overlooks the nearby ravine. It’s a great place for bird-watching and, every so often, a deer will amble by:

By the numbers