House of the Week: $5 million for a woodsy cottage on Lake Muskoka

Address: 1067 Marina Road

Region: Muskoka

Agent: Kelly Fallis, Sales Representative, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $4,995,000

The place

A bungalow on Lake Muskoka, located a 20-minute drive north of Gravenhurst. The three-bed, two-bath cottage sits on a tree-filled acre of land, and the exterior is built with sustainable timber. On the inside, there’s even more wood, with oak floors, walls and ceilings. Outside, it’s got a 320-square-foot guest cabin (made from, you guessed it, more wood) and a 25-foot private beach with a dock (wooden, obviously).

The history

In 2007, the owners, an Ontario couple, bought the property with two other couples, back when it contained three tiny cabins. During summers, each couple used one of the cabins, and they all shared the beach. Later, one of the couples purchased all the cabins.

In 2018, that couple decided to demolish the old cabins and build a new winterized cottage, which they could move into as their permanent home. For the exterior, they used pre-fabricated walls from Timber Block, a Quebec-based construction company, and they added a cabin for guests. Due to Covid-related delays, construction wasn’t completed until this past summer. But after a change of plans, the owners have decided to sell the place.

The tour

The back of the home overlooks the lake:

The front entrance:

In the kitchen, there’s a quartz backsplash and an oak kitchen island. Dog bowls are built into the side of the kitchen island:

There are oak hardwood floors and 16-foot ceilings in the living area:

The dining area has a custom shelf made from an old canoe:

The owners used this nook as an office:

Next to the dining area, there’s a Muskoka room with a propane fireplace. The eight-foot floor-to-ceiling windows offer a great view of the lake:

Here’s a second dining area with a screen door that opens to the backyard:

The primary bedroom has big windows facing the lake. It also has its own walkout and back deck:

The primary ensuite bathroom has a walk-in rainfall shower overlooking the lake. There’s also a screen, if privacy is required:

In the second bedroom, there’s a custom oak cabinet:

Here’s the third bedroom:

Next to the third bedroom, this three-piece bathroom has a wash basin inspired by 19th-century log cabins:

The partially finished basement has seven-foot ceilings and 2,000 square feet of additional living space:

There’s an extra bedroom in the basement, too:

The guest cabin:

Out back, the property has a dock and a 25-foot beach on Lake Muskoka. In addition, there’s a fire pit for roasting marshmallows:

Big selling point

It’s the perfect winter getaway. You can ice fish or skate on the lake once it freezes over. There’s also a 1.2-kilometre ice trail nearby, with tiki torch lighting on Saturday nights. Plus, the winter festivals of Bracebridge and the ski hills of Hidden Valley are less than a 30-minute drive.

By the numbers