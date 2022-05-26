House of the Week: $5 million for a Trinity Bellwoods semi with a balcony hot tub and a golf simulator
Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods
Agent: Eva Rosalia Candusso, Brad J. Lamb Realty
Price: $4,980,000
Previously sold for: $1,565,000 in 2017
Last renovated: 2019
The place
A five-bed, five-bath semi-detached house in Trinity-Bellwoods.
After the owners bought it in 2017, they did a $2-million renovation with NSA Design Build. The rear of the house was extended by 10 feet and the attic was built out into a full third storey. They also added a hot tub to their third-floor balcony (it had to be craned into place) with a view of the CN Tower.
During the pandemic, the owners modified their two-car garage into a heated theatre room with a golf simulator, but it can still be used as a conventional garage for one car.
The tour
The front entrance leads into a family room with a bay window and a two-piece powder room:
Here’s a closer look at the powder room. The wallpaper is from Toronto designer Candice Kaye:
There’s a dining area with fluted leather banquette seating:
The kitchen has a 15-foot quartzite island, plus a six-burner Wolf stove and a Sub-Zero fridge:
Just past the kitchen is a living room that walks out to the rear deck:
Here’s another view of the living room:
The staircase has a floor-to-ceiling tempered glass guard:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. The primary bedroom has a seating area, a bay window and a wooden feature wall:
The opposite side of the feature wall has a built-in vanity:
There are heated floors in the primary bathroom, along with a marble walk-in shower and double concrete sinks:
Here’s the second bedroom, which has its own private balcony:
The third bedroom is currently set up as a kids’ room:
Here’s the second bathroom on the second level. It also has heated floors, and the walls are made of Italian porcelain tile:
This bathroom has gold fixtures, a storage niche with built-in lighting and a 71-inch-deep soaker tub:
There’s also a laundry room on the second floor:
The third-floor attic was built out into a living space during renovations. This sitting room, at the front of the home, has a skylight:
Here’s another view of the sitting room, where you can see a dormer window area:
The top floor bedroom is currently set up as an office:
Here’s the hot tub on the third-floor balcony. The home was engineered to support the weight of the hot tub and its occupants:
The hot tub seats up to four people. It has a view of the CN tower:
The third-floor bathroom has double wide quartz sink:
There’s a walk-in steam shower with two shower heads and a recessed rain showerhead:
Here’s the basement area, which has a separate entrance and can be used as an in-law or nanny suite. There’s in-floor radiant heating throughout the basement, including this lounge area:
The basement also has a full kitchen:
Here’s the basement bedroom. The basement has separate HVAC and air conditioning controls:
The three-piece bathroom has an Italian porcelain walk-in shower:
There’s also a gym in the basement with a mirrored wall:
The backyard also has a custom-poured concrete prep surface with a built-in barbecue for outdoor entertaining:
Here’s another view of the rear of the home:
There’s also a natural gas fire table in the backyard and a strip of artificial grass: