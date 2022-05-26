House of the Week: $5 million for a Trinity Bellwoods semi with a balcony hot tub and a golf simulator

Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods

Agent: Eva Rosalia Candusso, Brad J. Lamb Realty

Price: $4,980,000

Previously sold for: $1,565,000 in 2017

Last renovated: 2019

The place

A five-bed, five-bath semi-detached house in Trinity-Bellwoods.

After the owners bought it in 2017, they did a $2-million renovation with NSA Design Build. The rear of the house was extended by 10 feet and the attic was built out into a full third storey. They also added a hot tub to their third-floor balcony (it had to be craned into place) with a view of the CN Tower.

During the pandemic, the owners modified their two-car garage into a heated theatre room with a golf simulator, but it can still be used as a conventional garage for one car.

The tour

The front entrance leads into a family room with a bay window and a two-piece powder room:

Here’s a closer look at the powder room. The wallpaper is from Toronto designer Candice Kaye:

There’s a dining area with fluted leather banquette seating:

The kitchen has a 15-foot quartzite island, plus a six-burner Wolf stove and a Sub-Zero fridge:

Just past the kitchen is a living room that walks out to the rear deck:

Here’s another view of the living room:

The staircase has a floor-to-ceiling tempered glass guard:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. The primary bedroom has a seating area, a bay window and a wooden feature wall:

The opposite side of the feature wall has a built-in vanity:

There are heated floors in the primary bathroom, along with a marble walk-in shower and double concrete sinks:

Here’s the second bedroom, which has its own private balcony:

The third bedroom is currently set up as a kids’ room:

Here’s the second bathroom on the second level. It also has heated floors, and the walls are made of Italian porcelain tile:

This bathroom has gold fixtures, a storage niche with built-in lighting and a 71-inch-deep soaker tub:

There’s also a laundry room on the second floor:

The third-floor attic was built out into a living space during renovations. This sitting room, at the front of the home, has a skylight:

Here’s another view of the sitting room, where you can see a dormer window area:

The top floor bedroom is currently set up as an office:

Here’s the hot tub on the third-floor balcony. The home was engineered to support the weight of the hot tub and its occupants:

The hot tub seats up to four people. It has a view of the CN tower:

The third-floor bathroom has double wide quartz sink:

There’s a walk-in steam shower with two shower heads and a recessed rain showerhead:

Here’s the basement area, which has a separate entrance and can be used as an in-law or nanny suite. There’s in-floor radiant heating throughout the basement, including this lounge area:

The basement also has a full kitchen:

Here’s the basement bedroom. The basement has separate HVAC and air conditioning controls:

The three-piece bathroom has an Italian porcelain walk-in shower:

There’s also a gym in the basement with a mirrored wall:

During Covid, the sellers modified their two-car garage into a heated theatre and a golf simulator, although it can still fit one car inside:

The backyard also has a custom-poured concrete prep surface with a built-in barbecue for outdoor entertaining:

Here’s another view of the rear of the home:

There’s also a natural gas fire table in the backyard and a strip of artificial grass: