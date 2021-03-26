House of the Week: $4 million for a custom-built Etobicoke home with serene golf course views

Address: 30 Edenbrook Hill

Neighbourhood: Edenbridge-Humber Valley

Agent: Obie Khwaja, Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,985,000

The place

A four-bed, three-bath detached in Etobicoke. The exterior design was inspired by French modern architecture, with boxy shapes and super clean lines. On the inside, at 3,800 square feet across two storeys, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the minimalist interior with sunlight. Another bonus: the custom-built home backs onto the prestigious St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

The history

The seller bought the lot for $2,269,000 in 2017, when it sat empty. He built the house the next year with the help of REThink Development. In 2020, after moving to a bigger house, the seller started renting the property out for $9,250 a month.

The tour

Here’s the foyer. Check out the walnut millwork and white oak floors, both of which are found throughout the house:

In the living room, the floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light:

The dining room and kitchen are open concept:

In the kitchen, there are quartz countertops and walnut cabinetry:

The owner put a built-in TV, a custom walnut cabinet and a solid marble fireplace in the family room:

This guest bedroom, located on the main level, overlooks the front yard:

Here’s one of the bathrooms on the main floor. It’s got quartz countertops and a Brizo faucet:

Upstairs, the 250-square-foot master bedroom has custom walnut wall accents:

It also has an electric fireplace and a view of the golf course:

Here’s the master walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite has a glass mosaic wall feature, heated floors and a soaker tub:

There’s a rec room in the basement with plenty of entertainment potential:

Plus a small office space, perfect for working from home:

And a spare bedroom:

Here’s a view of the house from the backyard. Metal and cedar were used to build the exterior: