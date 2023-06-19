House of the Week: $4.8 million for a Bellwoods Victorian recently restored to its former glory

At 3,500 square feet, the property comes with four bedrooms, 10-foot ceilings, heated marble floors and a swanky garage in the backyard

Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods

Price: $4,888,000

Previously sold for: $1,900,000 in 2020

Size: 3,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 5

Agent: Alkarim Shivji, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The place A four-plus-one-bedroom, five-bathroom detached near Trinity Bellwoods Park. It has three storeys, a large yard and room for two cars in a posh laneway garage. The home is located on a quiet, leafy street north of Dundas West. It’s within walking distance of Ossington station, Dufferin Mall, Little Italy and Little Portugal. The history The owners purchased the house in October 2020 with the intention of renovating and moving in. Construction completed this past spring, but by then, the owners had had a change of heart and were living outside the country. Now the home is up for sale, and whoever buys it will be the first to occupy it post-reno. Related: $5.5 million for a Caledon estate with three storeys, two living rooms and an elevator

The tour The exterior brick was replaced during renovations, and a dramatic new black MDF-and-wood feature was added to the façade.

The front door leads right into the dining room. There are 10-foot ceilings on the main floor along with white oak engineered hardwood herringbone flooring.

Here’s another view of the dining room. It has wainscoting trim on the walls plus decorative moulding. There are built-in speakers wired throughout the house.

Just beyond the dining room is the kitchen, with Calcutta marble all over, a wine fridge and an 11-foot island.

This view highlights the six-burner gas stove, the camouflaged fridge and the wall oven, all by Fisher and Paykel.

The living area features a gas fireplace with marble surround. That plant on the right helps conceal a hidden closet.

Residents can access the backyard from here as well.

Also on the main floor is this moody powder room. It has a stone sink and a wall-mounted faucet.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor.

Here’s the first bedroom, which overlooks the backyard and shares an ensuite bathroom with another bedroom.

The connecting bathroom has a double vanity plus a tub with a porcelain surround.

The adjoining bedroom is currently set up as an office.

The third bedroom has its own ensuite and bay window with a view of the neighbourhood.

Here’s that ensuite, featuring a walk-in glass shower with a rainfall head.

The entire third floor is dedicated to the main suite. The space in the foreground is an open wardrobe.

The main bedroom comes with a wooden feature wall with built-in side tables, an electric fireplace, built-in cabinets and a walkout to a private balcony.

The balcony at dusk. Its frosted-glass railings offer a bit of privacy.

The main ensuite is decked out in marble. It has a custom double vanity, a soaker tub and heated floors.

Meanwhile, the basement has one bedroom, one bathroom and this rec room with a wet bar. That door at the far end exits to the front yard, so the space can also work as a nanny or in-law suite.

The home has three separate HVAC zones, so temperatures for the basement bedroom can be set independently.

This is the basement bathroom.

Here’s a look at the limestone back patio at night.

And this view showcases the garage. Accessible from the yard and the laneway, the built-from-scratch structure can fit two cars and is lit by chandelier.

