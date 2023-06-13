Real Estate

House of the Week: $5.8 million for a Caledon estate with three storeys, two living rooms and an elevator

At 8,200 square feet, the property also comes with marble all over, an 800-square-foot loggia and a backyard the size of a soccer pitch

By | Photography By Stallone Media |  

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: facade

Neighbourhood: Caledon Estates
Price: $5,800,000
Size: 8,200 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7
Parking spots: 20
Agent: Mike Jebo

The place

A never-lived-in, 8,200-square-foot villa on a 1.5-acre lot. Nestled in the private community of Caledon Estates, it’s a short drive from Highway 9 and the Caledon Trailway.

The history

Beaverhall Communities, a development firm based in Richmond Hill, completed the home in 2022 and recently put in on the market. Realtor Mike Jebo says it’s ideal for a multi-generational family—with expensive tastes, of course.

The tour

The stone façade is defined by multiple gables, a 12-foot window and a three-car garage.

Oak double doors give way to a marble foyer that rises 11 feet.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: foyer

Crown moulding and coffered ceilings add luxury to the open living area, dining area and kitchen.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: open concept

Large bay windows flood the family room with natural light. There’s also a gas fireplace below the TV.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: family room

The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, four ovens and Caesarstone countertops. The doorway to the left of the gas cooktop leads to a butler’s pantry.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: kitchen

In the home’s east wing is a guest loft, which is currently fashioned as an office.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: office

A wrap-around oak staircase connects all three storeys.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: staircase

For easier access to each floor, there’s even an elevator.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: elevator

This second-floor corridor overlooks the front yard.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: bay window

Moving to the third floor reveals a second living and dining area.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: second living room

The space has two sets of French doors that lead out to a balcony.

Down the hall is the gargantuan main suite, equipped with its own ensuite bathroom, private balcony, laundry room, walk-in closet and bespoke oak cabinets.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: main bedroom

The main ensuite looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: bathroom

Each of the house’s six bedrooms comes with its own bathroom, walk-in closet and heated floors.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: bedroom

One of those ensuites is clad in marble, with a soaker tub and a spa-like water closet.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: ensuite bathroom

Here’s another of the upstairs bathrooms, with a double vanity and a view of the yard.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: upstairs bathroom

The builders constructed an 800-square-foot loggia behind the house.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: loggia

The backyard is ready to accommodate a pool, a patio, a basketball court—whatever the new owners desire. The loggia acts as a canopy for the lower level, and clearly there’s enough space for huge parties.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon Estate: backyard

Have a home that's about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

Topics: Caledon House of the Week Real Estate Toronto

 

