House of the Week: $5.8 million for a Caledon estate with three storeys, two living rooms and an elevator
At 8,200 square feet, the property also comes with marble all over, an 800-square-foot loggia and a backyard the size of a soccer pitch
Neighbourhood: Caledon Estates
Price: $5,800,000
Size: 8,200 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7
Parking spots: 20
Agent: Mike Jebo
The place
A never-lived-in, 8,200-square-foot villa on a 1.5-acre lot. Nestled in the private community of Caledon Estates, it’s a short drive from Highway 9 and the Caledon Trailway.
The history
Beaverhall Communities, a development firm based in Richmond Hill, completed the home in 2022 and recently put in on the market. Realtor Mike Jebo says it’s ideal for a multi-generational family—with expensive tastes, of course.
The tour
The stone façade is defined by multiple gables, a 12-foot window and a three-car garage.
Oak double doors give way to a marble foyer that rises 11 feet.
Crown moulding and coffered ceilings add luxury to the open living area, dining area and kitchen.
Large bay windows flood the family room with natural light. There’s also a gas fireplace below the TV.
The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, four ovens and Caesarstone countertops. The doorway to the left of the gas cooktop leads to a butler’s pantry.
In the home’s east wing is a guest loft, which is currently fashioned as an office.
A wrap-around oak staircase connects all three storeys.
For easier access to each floor, there’s even an elevator.
This second-floor corridor overlooks the front yard.
Moving to the third floor reveals a second living and dining area.
The space has two sets of French doors that lead out to a balcony.
Down the hall is the gargantuan main suite, equipped with its own ensuite bathroom, private balcony, laundry room, walk-in closet and bespoke oak cabinets.
The main ensuite looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel.
Each of the house’s six bedrooms comes with its own bathroom, walk-in closet and heated floors.
One of those ensuites is clad in marble, with a soaker tub and a spa-like water closet.
Here’s another of the upstairs bathrooms, with a double vanity and a view of the yard.
The builders constructed an 800-square-foot loggia behind the house.
The backyard is ready to accommodate a pool, a patio, a basketball court—whatever the new owners desire. The loggia acts as a canopy for the lower level, and clearly there’s enough space for huge parties.
