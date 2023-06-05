House of the Week: $2.8 million for a Christie Pits classic sporting a twist on the bay and gable

The 3,000-square-foot home also comes with spa-like bathrooms, custom millwork, a basement unit and a backyard covered in ivy

Neighbourhood: Seaton Village

Price: $2,895,000

Size: 3,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 3.5+1

Agent: Richard Markowitz

The place

A newly renovated detached Victorian with a separate basement unit, located on Clinton Street in Seaton Village. Its classic bay-and-gable design was preserved and upgraded as the new centrepiece of a third-floor addition. The home also has a two-car garage that could one day become a laneway suite. Residents are within walking distance of Christie Pits Park and Christie Station as well as the many shops and restaurants of Koreatown and the Annex.

The history

A family of four purchased this house in August 2014 and immediately gutted the first and second floors, opening up the space and adding an ensuite bathroom. In the fall of 2017, the owners—expecting their third child—renovated the kitchen and dining area. Then, in 2021, they added a third floor that included two bedrooms, a bathroom and a living area. They also spruced up the backyard.

The tour

The third-floor addition sits tastefully behind the bay and gable, which received a new arched window overlooking Clinton.

This is the foyer—bright and breezy, with large mirrors to help open up the space.

Everything in the kitchen is either new or bespoke. The feature wall is usually lined with the kids’ art, tchotchkes and candles for warmth.

Here’s the dining nook with its space-saving banquette. It has a floor-to-ceiling window wall and a door that leads to the backyard, ideal for keeping a watchful eye over the kids.

Both the kitchen and the dining nook were designed by Montana Labelle.

All three floors have custom millwork by Watchtower Interiors Inc.

This second-floor bedroom, set up as a nursery, is draped in Calico Wallpaper, which contrasts nicely with the bay window.

This west-facing bedroom on the third floor features custom window coverings as well as more wallpaper by Calico.

Down the hall is this bathroom, which designers ICD Workshop and the owners created to evoke a spa. Its walls are lined with white penny tiles, and that platform is rose quartz. The floors are also heated.

The third-floor landing doubles as a den with Shinnoki wood panelling and a large skylight.

The hallway leading to the main bedroom houses a walk-through to make efficient use of limited space. The entrance to the ensuite bathroom is on the right.

Here’s that ensuite, with a steam shower, a floating vanity, marble flooring and plenty of natural light.

The main bedroom is painted with a distinct plaster treatment. It also has an east-facing window, a bouclé-covered bench, built-in storage and floor-to-ceiling window coverings.

The backyard was upgraded for the whole family: a play area with a chalkboard and artificial turf for the kids and a deck surrounded by an ivy feature wall, with a heater, a grill and fun lighting for the grown-ups’ dinner parties.

