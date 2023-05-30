House of the Week: $3.9 million for a saltbox in the Blue Mountains with an off-grid bunkie

House of the Week: $3.9 million for a saltbox in the Blue Mountains with an off-grid bunkie

The 5,800-square-foot property also comes with five bedrooms, three living rooms, a hot tub and access to Beaver River

Neighbourhood: The Blue Mountains

Price: $3,995,000

Size: 5,800 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Agent: Carolyn Scime, Chestnut Park Real Estate

The place

A five-bedroom, five-bathroom farmhouse sitting on more than five acres of land, a 20-minute drive west of Collingwood. Classically inspired yet rich with new design, the property is also near the Georgian Peaks Club and Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

The history

In 2017, Eryn and Gerad Treanor were living in the area with their two daughters (ages nine and 14) and were looking for more space when they came across what was then a vacant piece of land. Eryn, an interior designer, and Gerad, a landscape designer, wanted something that felt serene and remote but was close to urban amenities. The location was perfect, so they decided to build here themselves. They broke ground in August of 2018, and construction wrapped nine months later. Now, the duo are taking on a new project and looking to sell.



Related: $1.5 million for a furnished Pape Village semi perfect for showing off art

The tour

The glass front door opens into this roomy foyer with a bench flanked by custom interior-lit, floor-to-ceiling oak cabinets.

Just beyond the entrance is this powder room, with butterfly wallpaper from Cole and Son and an enamelled cast iron sink.

Moving down the hall reveals this sprawling kitchen and dining area.

This quartz island has a waterfall edge, an oak-stained walnut base and an integrated Bosch dishwasher. Behind it is a french-door fridge and freezer with custom millwork panels. The cabinets are stained white oak.

Next to the kitchen is this pantry and laundry area, with a second dishwasher, heated honeycomb-tiled floors and access to both the garage and back porch.

Here’s that back porch, equipped with a hot tub and an outdoor shower plus a grilling deck with a built-in speaker system.

A quick detour to the front of the house highlights this 700-square-foot studio above the garage. The space could easily be converted into a separate guest suite. In fact, the windows were intentionally placed to suit a two-bedroom loft layout.

Here’s the main-floor living area, with a Stûv wood-burning fireplace and motorized blinds by Woodbridge-based Altex.

The main bedroom lives behind the kitchen. It has a massive wardrobe (which opens via touch latch) with a grey linen and maple interior.

The main ensuite has marble-tiled heated floors, a soaker tub and a raised oak vanity.

This glass-partitioned staircase is a gateway to the upstairs bedrooms and a centrepiece in and of itself.

Eryn designed this space as a separate hangout area for her daughters. New owners could transform it into an office and library nook.

Here’s the upstairs bathroom. Herringbone tiles line the floor, and the shower has stacked white subway tiles.

There are blackout blinds and built-in closet units in each of the upper bedrooms. This one has a bookshelf and a desk addition.

Down in the basement is this 14-foot-long kitchenette with another dishwasher, a beverage fridge and a camouflaged microwave. Sub the ping-pong table for a dining set and it becomes a second dining room.

The lower level also has a third living room, with a Jøtul propane fireplace from Norway, an office nook under the stairs and two additional bedrooms.

This is the basement bathroom. It has a glass shower and a vintage vanity, which used to be a credenza, with a vessel sink and a wall-mounted faucet.

Technically, the house has five bedrooms, but the off-grid riverside bunkie can sleep an additional three people.

Here’s a peek inside, with a Group of Seven–worthy view.

And here’s Beaver River, visible from the home and especially stunning at twilight this spring.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].