Real Estate

House of the Week: $3,799,000 for a South Oakville fortress with the perfect living room for watch parties

It comes with 20-foot ceilings, five parking spots, four walk-in closets and a quarry’s worth of marble

Neighbourhood: South Oakville
Price: $3,799,000
Size: 5,120 square feet
Bedrooms: 4 (main unit) + 1 (basement)
Bathrooms: 5 (main unit) + 2 (basement)
Parking spots: 5
Agent: Anum Rauf, AR Real Estate Group

The history

The property’s owner built the house this year, decking it out it with marble and stone from Europe and North Africa. It’s a family home not for the average family: one that brings an unusual amount of pomp and luxury to a residential district known for its schools, parks, and access to main roads and transit.

The tour

The nine-foot mahogany front door gives way to 20-foot ceilings on the main level.

The living room is blinged out with wood and marble accent walls. The home comes unfurnished, but this marble centrepiece—perfect for watch parties—gives designers a head start.

The main level has a double-sided Dimplex marble fireplace and tiles that heat the entire floor.

The kitchen has not one but two marble waterfall islands, plus hidden wine cabinets, loads of storage, an extended marble breakfast bar and a walk-out to the backyard.

Dinner parties come with a view—and an ambient fireplace.

The main bedroom features a checkered accent wall and more floor-to-ceiling windows, giving way to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

All the bedrooms have oversized walk-in closets. The one in the main bedroom also has a vanity.

The main bedroom ensuite has a floating vanity, a soaker tub, a marble shower and heated flooring.

The basement has one bedroom, two bathrooms and its own entrance. Its 9-foot ceilings, white walls, large windows and open-concept living area make it uncharacteristically airy for a below-ground unit.

Behold the backyard: it’s 50 by 150 feet, fully fenced and landscaped, and made for very big parties.

