House of the Week: $3 million for a recently built home in North York

Address: 294 Holmes Avenue

Neighbourhood: Willowdale

Agent: Pedram Hosseinzadeh, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Price: $2,998,000

Previously sold for: $3,358,000, in 2016

Last renovated in: 2016

The place

A 6,500-square-foot modern home near Bayview and Finch. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house has a stone façade, wood interiors and a trio of fireplaces.

The history

In 2014, previous owners bought the property for $1,145,000, back when a bungalow sat on the lot. A couple years later, after transforming the place into a contemporary two-storey house with a split-level main floor, they sold it for $3.6 million—almost triple the purchase cost. The current sellers are a couple from Shanghai who live in Toronto and own multiple investment properties. They never lived in this house. Last summer, they listed it for nearly $3.5 million, but couldn’t find a viable buyer. So, earlier this year, they switched to a new agent, enlisted Sanaz Design to stage the interior, then re-listed the home for just under $3 million.

The tour

There are ceramic floors in the foyer:

The living room has a gas fireplace:

There are walnut floors and 14-foot ceilings in the dining room:

Those wood panels are made from oak:

There’s a 120-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet in the front hall:

Here’s the kitchen:

The island countertop is made from granite. The other counters are quartz:

There’s a gas fireplace in the family room:

Here’s a look at the open-concept family room/kitchen:

This landing was built above the garage:

Here’s the all-wood main floor bathroom:

The oak-panelled office overlooks Holmes Avenue:

The sellers staged part of the office as a sitting room:

Here’s the second floor:

There are two skylights above the stairwell:

The master bedroom overlooks the backyard:

That’s a two-sided gas fireplace with an oak frame:

Here’s the walk-in closet:

The master bathroom has marble floors:

Here’s the other side of the gas fireplace:

Each of the upstairs bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom:

The basement has a small kitchenette:

Here’s a look at the backyard:

It backs onto the field of a public school:

Big selling point

The house has some wonderful wood features: the kitchen floors, the walls in the main floor bathroom and basically everything in the office.

By the numbers