House of the Week: $3 million for a recently built home in North York
Address: 294 Holmes Avenue
Neighbourhood: Willowdale
Agent: Pedram Hosseinzadeh, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.
Price: $2,998,000
Previously sold for: $3,358,000, in 2016
Last renovated in: 2016
The place
A 6,500-square-foot modern home near Bayview and Finch. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house has a stone façade, wood interiors and a trio of fireplaces.
The history
In 2014, previous owners bought the property for $1,145,000, back when a bungalow sat on the lot. A couple years later, after transforming the place into a contemporary two-storey house with a split-level main floor, they sold it for $3.6 million—almost triple the purchase cost. The current sellers are a couple from Shanghai who live in Toronto and own multiple investment properties. They never lived in this house. Last summer, they listed it for nearly $3.5 million, but couldn’t find a viable buyer. So, earlier this year, they switched to a new agent, enlisted Sanaz Design to stage the interior, then re-listed the home for just under $3 million.
The tour
There are ceramic floors in the foyer:
The living room has a gas fireplace:
There are walnut floors and 14-foot ceilings in the dining room:
Those wood panels are made from oak:
There’s a 120-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet in the front hall:
Here’s the kitchen:
The island countertop is made from granite. The other counters are quartz:
There’s a gas fireplace in the family room:
Here’s a look at the open-concept family room/kitchen:
This landing was built above the garage:
Here’s the all-wood main floor bathroom:
The oak-panelled office overlooks Holmes Avenue:
The sellers staged part of the office as a sitting room:
Here’s the second floor:
There are two skylights above the stairwell:
The master bedroom overlooks the backyard:
That’s a two-sided gas fireplace with an oak frame:
Here’s the walk-in closet:
The master bathroom has marble floors:
Here’s the other side of the gas fireplace:
Each of the upstairs bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom:
The basement has a small kitchenette:
Here’s a look at the backyard:
It backs onto the field of a public school:
Big selling point
The house has some wonderful wood features: the kitchen floors, the walls in the main floor bathroom and basically everything in the office.
By the numbers
- $2,998,000
- $17,061 in property taxes
- 6,500 square feet
- 4 bedrooms
- 6 bathrooms
- 4 parking spaces
- 2-car garage
- 3 fireplaces