House of the Week: $2.9 million for a swish Riverdale home that’s big enough for a small army

Address: 7 Ellerbeck St.

Neighbourhood: North Riverdale

Agents: Angela Mandalas, Johnston & Daniel Division Brokerage, Royal LePage

Price: $2,900,000

Previously sold for: $1,100,000 in 2011

Last renovated: 2014

The place

A four-storey Edwardian home with luxurious finishes. Built in the early 20th century, it’s a mix of modern and period features. The swanky interior is perfect for those who appreciate clean design.

The history

In 1910, this house was built for Samuel Maddaford, a local butcher. The sellers found some period treasures while renovating in 2014, including a wooden chest with a genuine string of pearls and an untouched Toronto World newspaper from 1910, which they framed and hung in the house. They also moved the original bricks, which were manufactured at Toronto Brickworks, from the back of the house to the front.

The place has a pleasant front porch:

In the foyer, you’ll notice marble and black granite flooring:

A look at one of the living rooms (yes, there’s another):

From a different angle:

Here’s the dining room, which adheres to the same black-and-white aesthetic:

The kitchen has waterfall countertops:

On the other side of the island, there’s a sleek built-in walnut bench:

This swanky living room, located just up the steps from the kitchen, has cathedral ceilings that are nearly 13 feet high:

Here’s a second-floor bedroom:

It has ample closet space:

Along with a three-piece ensuite bathroom:

Just down the hall, another bedroom:

And another second-floor bedroom, this one with floor-to-ceiling windows:

Plus a built-in desk and closets:

The second-floor bathroom has in-floor heating:

The floating staircase is made from slabs of Douglas fir:

In all its glory, the master suite:

It includes a neat place to lounge:

And an ensuite bathroom with a steam shower and free-standing soaker tub:

The private walk-out balcony is accessible through the master’s walk-in closet:

In the basement, a big rec room:

There’s a gym down there, too:

At the side of the house, a little mudroom:

A long hallway leads to the backyard:

Which is gorgeous, by the way:

Both the driveway and two-car garage are heated:

Big selling point

The neighbourhood is nicely treed and residential, but the house is a block from the Danforth. The master bedroom—with its deluxe bathroom, seating area, walk-in closet and private terrace—is sure to make some buyers melt with excitement. There’s that family room, too. It’s rare to find a space with such high ceilings, a built-in sound system, and Douglas fir-framed windows.

Possible deal-breaker

At more than 4,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and bathrooms, this is a whole lotta house. It’s perfect for a big, busy family, but buyers not looking to shelter a small army should look elsewhere.

By the numbers