Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.6 million for a recently reno’d home in North York

House of the Week: $2.6 million for a recently reno’d home in North York

By Jonathan Forani | Photography By Tyso Media |  

By Jonathan Forani | Photography By Tyso Media |  

Address: 330 Brooke Avenue
Neighbourhood: Ledbury Park
Agent: Adam Weiner, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
Price: $2,595,000
Previously sold for: $2,659,000, in 2017
Last renovated in: 2017

The place

A 4,000-square-foot home in North York. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom house has a modern exterior and luxurious interior finishes.

The history

Local architect Richard Wengle built this home more than 20 years ago. In 2012, previous owners renovated the interior, adding new hardwood floors and updating the kitchen. Then, in 2017, the current sellers bought the place for $2,660,000. The home was listed for $3 million in 2019, but the sellers have since dropped the asking price.

The tour

There are marble floors and built-in wooden shelves in the foyer:

Here’s the front hallway, which has oak floors:

The open-concept living/dining room has a marble fireplace and 10-foot ceilings:

Here’s the dining room:

There’s a walnut divider between the front hall and the living/dining room:

The family room has built-in shelves and a marble fireplace with a Rorschachian design:

Here’s a closer look. Do you see a bat or a flower?:

There’s a projector screen for movie nights:

Here’s the kitchen. There used to be a wall in-between this room and the living room, but the sellers tore it down:

The kitchen has quartz countertops and a ceramic backsplash:

There are porcelain floors in the breakfast area:

This curved staircase has metal handrails:

The master bedroom has oak floors and eight-foot ceilings:

It also has a 122-square-foot balcony:

The master bathroom has porcelain floors and walls:

There’s also a walk-in closet:

The second bedroom is 255 square feet and has windows that overlook Brooke Avenue:

This bedroom is 150 square feet:

There are quartz countertops in the other second-floor bathroom:

The sellers used the 500-square-foot basement as a gym:

Here’s the backyard:

Big selling point

The family room, with its projector screen and marble fireplace.

Possible deal breaker

The façade might be a bit too quirky for some buyers.

By the numbers
  • $2,595,000
  • $12,489 in property taxes
  • 4,371 square feet
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • 4 parking spaces
  • 2-car garage
  • 4 fireplaces

Topics: House of the Week

 

The Latest

Real Estate

I’m a high school dropout. Here’s how I built an $8-million real estate portfolio

Real Estate

Urban Expats: This family ditched Toronto to build a life in Kingston. Here’s why

Food

Sort-of Secret: These Cabbagetown croissants have a cult following

Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Cry Baby, the secret cocktail bar behind a Dundas West art gallery

Real Estate

The Chase: How two lawyers found their $1.5-million starter home—after a year of searching

Life

Real Weddings: Inside an ex-Raptor’s lavish party at Casa Loma