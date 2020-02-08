House of the Week: $2.6 million for a recently reno’d home in North York

House of the Week: $2.6 million for a recently reno’d home in North York

Address: 330 Brooke Avenue

Neighbourhood: Ledbury Park

Agent: Adam Weiner, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Price: $2,595,000

Previously sold for: $2,659,000, in 2017

Last renovated in: 2017

The place

A 4,000-square-foot home in North York. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom house has a modern exterior and luxurious interior finishes.

The history

Local architect Richard Wengle built this home more than 20 years ago. In 2012, previous owners renovated the interior, adding new hardwood floors and updating the kitchen. Then, in 2017, the current sellers bought the place for $2,660,000. The home was listed for $3 million in 2019, but the sellers have since dropped the asking price.

The tour

There are marble floors and built-in wooden shelves in the foyer:

Here’s the front hallway, which has oak floors:

The open-concept living/dining room has a marble fireplace and 10-foot ceilings:

Here’s the dining room:

There’s a walnut divider between the front hall and the living/dining room:

The family room has built-in shelves and a marble fireplace with a Rorschachian design:

Here’s a closer look. Do you see a bat or a flower?:

There’s a projector screen for movie nights:

Here’s the kitchen. There used to be a wall in-between this room and the living room, but the sellers tore it down:

The kitchen has quartz countertops and a ceramic backsplash:

There are porcelain floors in the breakfast area:

This curved staircase has metal handrails:

The master bedroom has oak floors and eight-foot ceilings:

It also has a 122-square-foot balcony:

The master bathroom has porcelain floors and walls:

There’s also a walk-in closet:

The second bedroom is 255 square feet and has windows that overlook Brooke Avenue:

This bedroom is 150 square feet:

There are quartz countertops in the other second-floor bathroom:

The sellers used the 500-square-foot basement as a gym:

Here’s the backyard:

Big selling point

The family room, with its projector screen and marble fireplace.

Possible deal breaker

The façade might be a bit too quirky for some buyers.

By the numbers