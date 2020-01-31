House of the Week: $10.5 million for a newly built Lawrence Park home with a resort-like backyard

Address: 47 Daneswood Road

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park

Agent: Nancy Baker and Peter Baker, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Price: $10,500,000

Previously sold for: $2,510,000, in 2015, prior to rebuild

Last renovated in: 2019

The place

A 10,000-square-foot home in Lawrence Park. The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom house has chic interior design and a resort-like backyard.

The history

In 2015, the sellers bought the property for $2.5 million, when a 1950s colonial-style house sat on the lot. After living there for a short period, they tore the original place down and hired Toronto architect Richard Wengle to design a family-sized contemporary home. It was finished in 2017. The main floor of the new house is nearly 2,800 square feet, with an open-concept kitchen/family room.

The tour

The foyer has marble floors:

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:

The dining room has panelled ceilings and a gas fireplace:

There are herringbone white oak floors in the kitchen/family room:

In the living room, there’s a wood-burning fireplace:

There’s a wall of windows in the breakfast area:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

Upstairs, the 400-square-foot master bedroom has double doors that open to a private terrace:

Here’s the master bathroom, which has heated marble floors:

This second-floor bedroom has a built-in window bench that overlooks Daneswood Road:

It also has an ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors:

Here’s another second-floor bedroom. Notice the white oak floors:

In this third-floor bedroom, there’s a built-in window seat:

It also has an ensuite bathroom with a Japanese-style soaker tub:

There’s a gas fireplace in the basement:

The backyard has a hot tub and a salt-water pool:

There’s a kitchenette in one of the cabanas:

The pool deck is made of limestone:

Big selling point

It’s the ideal place for entertaining, with a 900-square-foot kitchen/family room and a big backyard pool.

Possible deal breaker

You could purchase an Audi A3 with the annual property taxes.

By the numbers