House of the Week: $10.5 million for a newly built Lawrence Park home with a resort-like backyard
Address: 47 Daneswood Road
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
Agent: Nancy Baker and Peter Baker, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
Price: $10,500,000
Previously sold for: $2,510,000, in 2015, prior to rebuild
Last renovated in: 2019
The place
A 10,000-square-foot home in Lawrence Park. The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom house has chic interior design and a resort-like backyard.
The history
In 2015, the sellers bought the property for $2.5 million, when a 1950s colonial-style house sat on the lot. After living there for a short period, they tore the original place down and hired Toronto architect Richard Wengle to design a family-sized contemporary home. It was finished in 2017. The main floor of the new house is nearly 2,800 square feet, with an open-concept kitchen/family room.
The tour
The foyer has marble floors:
There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:
The dining room has panelled ceilings and a gas fireplace:
There are herringbone white oak floors in the kitchen/family room:
In the living room, there’s a wood-burning fireplace:
There’s a wall of windows in the breakfast area:
The kitchen has quartz countertops:
Upstairs, the 400-square-foot master bedroom has double doors that open to a private terrace:
Here’s the master bathroom, which has heated marble floors:
This second-floor bedroom has a built-in window bench that overlooks Daneswood Road:
It also has an ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors:
Here’s another second-floor bedroom. Notice the white oak floors:
In this third-floor bedroom, there’s a built-in window seat:
It also has an ensuite bathroom with a Japanese-style soaker tub:
There’s a gas fireplace in the basement:
The backyard has a hot tub and a salt-water pool:
There’s a kitchenette in one of the cabanas:
The pool deck is made of limestone:
Big selling point
It’s the ideal place for entertaining, with a 900-square-foot kitchen/family room and a big backyard pool.
Possible deal breaker
You could purchase an Audi A3 with the annual property taxes.
By the numbers
- $10,500,000
- $35,310 in property taxes
- 10,223 square feet
- 8 bedrooms
- 11 bathrooms
- 6 parking spaces
- 2-car garage
- 4 fireplaces