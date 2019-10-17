House of the Week: $10 million for a Hoggs Hollow home that’s featured in a Netflix series

House of the Week: $10 million for a Hoggs Hollow home that’s featured in a Netflix series

Address: 12 Winton Rd.

Neighbourhood: Hoggs Hollow

Agents: Barry Cohen, Broker and Olga Donchenko, Sales Representative, Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc.

Price:$9,998,000

Previously sold for: $3,450,000 in 2017

The place

At nearly 10,000 square feet, this opulent five-bedroom home has a bevy of luxurious features, including a movie theatre, elevator, aquarium, solarium and billiards room. It overlooks a ravine and has a “zen-inspired” design, according to the broker, with organic finishes and a natural colour scheme. Superhero fans take note: this place will be featured in the upcoming Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy.

The history

It’s a ground-up new build—the owners tore down the home that used to stand on this lot. They chose to keep the tree house and wood-burning oven from the previous owners, though.

As you enter the home, there’s a 22-foot foyer:

Beside the front entrance, a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows:

A rotunda breakfast area that overlooks the backyard:

More floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room, along with some really comfy-looking couches:

Here’s the dining room, which has its own fireplace:

An elevator, so that you can skip the stairs:

There’s plenty of natural light upstairs:

A look at the master suite, which features a reading nook, dressing room and ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the dressing room, where there might actually be enough space for your outsize wardrobe:

And the bathroom:

Beside the master suite, there’s a solarium that connects to a big balcony:

You can get the full zen experience on the balcony, which features artificial turf, some rocks, and a private hot tub:

On the lower level, a billiards room:

There’s also a wet bar:

The basement theatre, where homeowners will presumably watch Jupiter’s Legacy on repeat:

The downstairs bathroom:

In the backyard, a swimming pool and water fountain. If you look close enough, you’ll notice the treehouse:

A look at the house from the backyard, an angle that highlights its modern design:

Big selling point

The extravagant design, along with awesome features like the pool and elevator, would tickle any big spender’s fancy. But if those aren’t enough (because you’re the offspring of a Russian oligarch or something), then there’s always that ravine lot. It’s a serene setting for nature-lovers, and if golf is your game, the property backs onto the Rosedale Golf Club.

Possible deal-breaker

That $10-million price tag could be a sticking point for some would-be buyers. Plus the grounds are extensive and will require a lot of upkeep, so you’ll probably need to hire a good landscaping crew. You’ll also be cleaning fallen leaves from the pool on a regular basis, since it’s a heavily treed ravine property (though the pool’s automated cover will help).

By the numbers