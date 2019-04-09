Ever wonder what an $8,500-a-night hotel room looks like?

What: The St. Regis Toronto

Where: Bay and Adelaide

Opened in: November 2018

Price: $8,500 per night for the 2,035-square-foot John Jacob Astor suite

Owner: InnVest

Technically, the St. Regis isn’t a completely new hotel. It used to be the Trump Toronto, but that was before a combination of Donald-related branding difficulties and non-Donald-related financial problems forced a change of ownership and a rethink of the original dark and brooding interior decoration. The newly refinished lobby envelops guests in soothing, earthy colours and rich fabrics. It took design studio Moss and Lam three weeks to hand-paint the ceiling feature, which was inspired by old maps of Lake Ontario’s waterfront topography. The nearby lounge, freed from its association with the American president, is once again populated by prim socialites perched on tufted pony-hair sofas. Elton John was spotted leaving the premises a few times last fall.

This is Louix Louis, the super-luxe restaurant on the 31st floor. It was inspired by the turn-of-the-century hotel bars of New York and Paris:

The hotel’s largest and most dazzling room is the two-bedroom John Jacob Astor Suite, which is kitted out with an executive-style desk, velvet couches and a 12-person dining table that barely makes a dent in the sprawling floor plan. The hand-knit wool carpet by Creative Matters is supposed to evoke the surface of Lake Ontario:

The spa-like master bathroom is the crown jewel of the suite, with gleaming white surfaces and downtown views:

In the bedroom, a Frette linen–swaddled king bed promises deep sleep. (And if that’s not tranquil enough, the electronic blackout blinds close at the touch of a button):

And here’s one of St. Regis’s personal butlers, included at no additional charge. They greet guests, unpack suitcases, organize closets, press clothes and shine shoes. For special occasions, they get creative. To celebrate an anniversary last month, a butler opened the pool after hours for a couple and decorated their room with candles and rose petals. For the hotel’s VIPs, they go all out. Recently, staff arranged for a special juice to be overnighted from the New York St. Regis because a well-heeled guest had a hankering for it: