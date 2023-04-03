Unveiling a new architectural landmark in Toronto

Allure: Global talents unite to celebrate Emblem Developments’ latest downtown high-rise

Rising in the prestigious neighbourhood along King Street, a stunning new 43-storey tower will soon become an iconic addition to the Toronto skyline.

Award-winning Emblem Developments has recently announced its highly anticipated new community in downtown Toronto, Allure. A monument to sophistication with 509 premium residential units, this coveted high-rise in the city’s heart is distinct and special.

Elevating the community

“Toronto stands on the world stage alongside cities like New York and London. It’s the standard for those who want to experience the multifaceted downtown lifestyle, and King Street is at its heart,” says Kash Pashootan, Emblem’s founder and CEO. “There’s no place like it.”

Allure’s location combines bustling city activity with tranquil livability. “Iconic downtown buildings are rare,” Pashootan says. “Allure is in an ideal location to surround residents with incredible downtown energy, while also offering an upscale, quiet place to call home.”

Bringing a vision to life

Global architecture firm Arcadis IBI Group is helping Emblem create this beautiful structure that artfully weaves together the city’s past and future, creating a luxurious and distinctive new landmark in Toronto.

Mansoor Kazerouni, global director of buildings for Arcadis IBI Group, says the historical significance of King Street is helping to shape the building’s design. The preserved heritage façade on the interior podium level, for example, maintains the significant historical character of this storied neighbourhood, seamlessly blending with the quiet, contrasting charcoal brick.

Outside, slender shafts of varying materials present a lighter, polished aesthetic, breaking down the tower’s mass and drawing the eye to its corner. From there, Allure extends skyward in a stepped manner, mirroring the movement of the streetscape.

You don’t need to be loud to achieve exceptional design, says Kazerouni. “You need to be confident, you need to be clear and you need to be bold.” This mindset is also shared by Burdifilek, an award-winning global interior-design firm responsible for designing luxury spaces ranging from W Hotels to superyachts, which has been working exclusively on Allure since its inception.

The design-forward developer Emblem recognized a similar spirit in the architecture and interior design firms—companies with a history of investing in excellence and raise the bar with projects that exceed expectations, challenging the norm through a commitment to craftsmanship.

Luxuries abound

Allure will host many esteemed retailers too, adding to the neighbourhood’s already notable offerings. Minutes away from shopping, dining and many of the city’s best sports stadiums, as well as near daytime hot spots like the Distillery District and St. Lawrence Market, and just steps from the waterfront, Allure conveniently offers Toronto’s top amenities for everything from work to play.

“Downtown buildings are known to do nightlife well. Allure’s location does both daytime and nighttime well,” Pashootan says.

The city’s best and brightest come together just outside its doors to fall in love with everything that makes King Street unique. With expansive walking and biking trails nearby, the area is just waiting for exploration. And transit is readily available whenever you need it, with the TTC’s King streetcar close by.

Another point of distinction is Allure’s Rolls-Royce chauffeur service. Exclusive to residents, Allure will provide discreet, secure and luxurious transportation in a custom-designed Rolls-Royce, adding to the upscale experience in this building. This is just one of many offerings to expect that makes life at Allure different.

