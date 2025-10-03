/
Real Estate News

Two huge towers near the Eglinton Crosstown may soon replace a block of suburban houses

The proposal from Elysium Investments would bring unprecedented density to Eglinton and Black Creek

By Eric Stober
 | October 3, 2025
Rendering by BDP Quadrangle

Toronto’s west end is quickly densifying, particularly near the soon-to-open Eglinton Crosstown. The area surrounding the line’s Mount Dennis station, in particular, will get very busy should council approve a massive new proposal: a rental complex with two towers of more than 40 storeys each, connected by a six-storey podium at 70 to 104 Brownville Avenue.

Elysium Investments purchased the one-acre property late last year. The two towers, designed by BDP Quadrangle, would replace 17 detached single-family houses and calls for 851 rental units along with two levels of underground parking for up to 124 vehicles. The application to re-zone the lot includes no office, commercial or retail space.

Related: A proposed 49-storey tower with a jumbo elephant sculpture at Avenue and St. Clair has enraged NIMBYs

Rendering by BDP Quadrangle

The project would stand 150 metres south of Mount Dennis station, with connections to the UP Express and the larger GO Transit network. Its neighbourhood has already been slated for other jumbo developments, including seven towers ranging from 20 to 45 storeys.

“This acquisition supports our vision of expanding access to quality housing in areas with strong transit connections,” Elysium CEO Sayf Hassan said in a statement. “We are committed to delivering developments that meet Toronto’s pressing housing needs.”

Related: Toronto’s housing sales were down 90 per cent this year

The developer, in partnership with the annual 1Up conference, has already enlisted 100 local high school students to help design the connection between the residences and Mount Dennis station.

THIS CITY

