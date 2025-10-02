/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Real Estate News

A proposed 49-storey tower with a jumbo elephant sculpture at Avenue and St. Clair has enraged NIMBYs

Locals call the would-be tower a “monstrosity.” Developer Fitzrovia says it’s an opportunity for renters

By Eric Stober
 | October 2, 2025
Copy link
A proposed 49-storey tower with a jumbo elephant sculpture at Avenue and St. Clair has enraged NIMBYs
Rendering courtesy of Fitzrovia

Residents of the city’s Casa Loma district are up in arms over a proposed 49-storey tower at the southeast corner of Avenue and St. Clair due to its height and supposed ugliness. The proposal from developer Fitzrovia and Hariri Pontarini Architects would replace a former government office with 576 residential units.

Related: Toronto’s housing sales were down 90 per cent this year

Local residents have been vocal in their opposition. At the time of publication, an online petition deeming the would-be building a “monstrosity” had garnered roughly 390 signatures.

In a letter to the East York Community Council, John Ritchie, director and secretary of the South Hill District Homeowners Association, said the development would be a “giant monolith” and an “aesthetic eyesore” that would be “entirely out of place in an area comprised of many single residences.” Ritchie also questioned whether “crumbling city infrastructure” could handle the extra residents and mentioned that wind tunnels in the area are already severe. His association instead recommends a 24-storey apartment, which it says would be more appropriate and acceptable.

A proposed 49-storey tower with a jumbo elephant sculpture at Avenue and St. Clair has enraged NIMBYs
Rendering courtesy of Fitzrovia

Related: Meet the architects revitalizing Toronto’s long-suffering waterfront

Advertisement

Other locals oppose the tower’s entrance being on Foxbar, a narrow one-way road they say is already jammed with traffic. Nevertheless, the community council has recommended that city hall approve the necessary by-law amendments to accommodate the building’s size.

Fitzrovia CEO Adrian Rocca says that developments like this one represent opportunities to fight the stigma around renting while replacing old office towers that are standing empty.

Far less outrage has been hurled at the tower’s proposed public art: a sculpture of an elephant with a bandaged trunk standing in a bathtub. It’s designed by Claude Cormier et Associés, the Montreal firm behind the Berczy Park dog fountain and the celebrated Love Park by the lake. Perhaps even NIMBYs can appreciate a bit of whimsy from time to time.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight
City News

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington's waterfront
Real Estate News

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington’s waterfront

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?
City News

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year
City News

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year

What to eat, drink and do at the city's new arcade bars
Food & Drink

What to eat, drink and do at the city’s new arcade bars

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living
Real Estate News

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.