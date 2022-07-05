Cottage of the Week: $5 million for a luxury log mansion on Lake Nipissing

Cottage of the Week: $5 million for a luxury log mansion on Lake Nipissing

Address: 120 Highway 654

District: Parry Sound

Agent: Matt Smith, Engel & Völkers

Listing price: $4,998,000

Previously sold for: $230,000, in 2003

The place

A four-bed, five-bath mansion in Parry Sound, near North Bay.

In 2003, the owners bought the 35-acre lot for $230,000. The Wasi River winds through the property, which is located on the southeastern shores of Lake Nipissing. In 2005, the owners spent close to $4 million to build a two-storey log-cabin-style mansion, as well as a guest house.

The owners, who are based in the US, spent most of their summers on the property. They’re now selling the place in an online auction that will be held July 6 to 13. Interested buyers can schedule an appointment to tour the property in person.

The tour

There’s an elk-antler chandelier overlooking the entranceway. The owners sourced the massive exterior logs, which average over 35 centimetres in diameter, from nearby Algonquin Park.

The front door is made of approximately 900-year-old cedar. The decorative column features hand-carved spawning Labrador brook trout.

Above the living room hangs a 408-kilogram elk-and-moose-antler chandelier. The floors are granite, sourced from a Parry Sound quarry.

There’s also a hand-crafted fieldstone fireplace in the living room. For additional warmth, the owners installed a hydronic radiant heating system in the main-level floors.

This secluded nook on the main level has a view of the lake.

The kitchen cabinetry is made from the same 900-year-old cedar used for the front door.

Next to the kitchen is the dining room.

The dining room opens onto this lake-facing sunroom, which has its own fireplace.

For the staircase, the owners hired a local craftsman to weld handrails out of antique chain links.

Here’s an upstairs view of the living room and its nine-metre ceilings:

In the primary bedroom, the walls are crafted from Brazilian cherry and Australian cypress while the floors are pine.

The four-piece primary ensuite bathroom features his-and-hers sinks and a walk-in shower.

The upper level also has this den with a view of the lake.

Here’s what the back of the home looks like:

The 2,000-square-foot guest house includes a three-car garage on the ground level.

Inside the open-concept guest house, there’s a kitchen, a living area and plenty of room for spare beds to host family and friends.

And here’s a stunning bird’s-eye view of the 35-acre property, nestled next to the Wasi River: