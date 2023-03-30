Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $4.5 million for a smart farmhouse with a killer wine cellar sitting on 14 acres of land

This 4,100-square-foot property also comes with an EV charger, a dog wash area, a laundry chute and stunning nature views

Toronto Life, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: front

Neighbourhood: Caledon
Agent: Jade Skuce, Royal LePage
Price: $4,500,000
Size: 4,100 square feet, plus a 2,000-square-foot unfinished basement and 13.8 acres of land
Bedrooms: 4+2
Bathrooms: 5

The place

A six-bed, five-bath farmhouse off Highpoint Side Road in rural Caledon. The property comes with a garage designed to fit two G-Wagens, plus an EV charger. The layout includes a first-floor bedroom with ensuite, which could be converted into a nanny or in-law suite. And the basement, while unfinished, could be renovated to add two more bedrooms and a bathroom. Also hidden within the walls: a medical-grade air purifier, a whole-home steam humidifier, a reverse osmosis water system and UV water filtration.

The spot is a short drive to downtown Orangeville, the Pulpit Club and the Caledon Ski Club.

The history

The current owners bought the land in June 2021, hiring Caledon Build and interior designer Nathalie Thorel to create a modern family home with plenty of amenities. Construction began in the fall of 2021 and was completed by November 2022, when the family moved in. Now, just four months after taking possession, the owners needs to move back to the city for work obligations, so they’re selling the farmhouse.

The tour

Here’s the view from the front door: an oak staircase to the left, an office to the right and the living-dining area straight ahead.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: entrance

The office has a built-in bookcase with a library ladder. The windows look onto the front of the property.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: office

The powder room is just across from the office. It has a dark marble vanity and half-tiled walls. The nautical wallpaper is an ode to the East Coast roots of one of the owners.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: powder room

Here’s the open living room with double-height floor-to-ceiling corner windows and a concrete mantle by Anthony Concrete Design.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: mantle

Here’s a view from the living room, revealing the dining room and kitchen.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: living and dining area

The dining room looks out onto the sprawling backyard.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: dinner table

The island and countertops are quartz; the backsplash is marble.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: kitchen

The gas stove, from Fisher & Paykel, has six burners. There’s also a pot-filler tap above it.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: kitchen 2

A reverse view of the kitchen highlights the pantry, featuring an arched entrance.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: pantry

The pantry has a wine fridge, additional prep space and plenty of storage. This is where the current owners make their morning coffee.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: pantry 2

Just past the pantry is this wine cellar, along with a dog wash area, a laundry room and a mudroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: wine cellar

There’s also a kids’ playroom on the first floor with its own ensuite.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: playroom

Here’s that ensuite, which has a walk-in shower with a storage niche, plus a marble-top vanity.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: playroom ensuite

The four bedrooms are on the second floor. Here’s the main suite, with a shiplap vaulted ceiling.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: main bedroom

The main suite also has a balcony with glass railings. A laundry chute to the main floor can be accessed via the walk-in closet.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: main bedroom reverse

The main ensuite has a double floating vanity, a stand-alone soaker tub with a terrific corner-window view and a large walk-in shower.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: main ensuite

Here’s the second bedroom, currently being used as a nursery. This room has a walk-in closet too.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: mursery

Here’s the third bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: bedroom 3

This bathroom is shared by the second and third bedrooms. It has pink wainscoting, a floating vanity and a walk-in shower.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: shared ensuite

This is the guest bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: guest bedroom

And this is the guest ensuite.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: guest ensuite

Moving to the backyard shows off the house’s Maibec siding, steel roof and seasonal skating rink.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: backyard

The home sits on 13.8 acres of land—a dream for those who love hikes, mountain biking or cross-country skiing.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Caledon: aerial view

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.

Topics: Caledon Cottage of the Week Real Estate Toronto

 

