Condo of the Week: $8.1 million for a penthouse in the Bridle Path with a dog spa

Address: 2 Chedington Place, Penthouse 8B/9B

Neighbourhood: The Bridle Path

Agent: Cheri McCann, McCann Realty Group Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $8,100.000

The Place

A two-storey penthouse, with a library, games room, exercise room, multiple terraces and a dog spa.

The History

Chedington Place II was built in 1998 and renovated before the current owners purchased it in 2014. The sellers travel a lot and their kids are moving out, so they’re downsizing to a new place in the same area.

The unit has a private elevator. Here’s the grand entrance:

Here’s the main living room:

The kitchen has plenty of dining space and a terrace:

There’s also a formal dining room:

Here’s the library:

There’s a games room upstairs:

Each bedroom has an ensuite. Here’s the master:

There are four terraces. Here’s the largest one:

Big Selling Point

There are two layers of security: one at the gatehouse and another at the entrance. The unit would be perfect for someone who really values their privacy, or a celeb who likes to keep their personal life under wraps. (We’re looking at you, Kawhi.)

Possible Deal Breaker

For the same price, it would be possible to buy multiple detached houses in downtown Toronto. Anyone who isn’t a fan of the Rococo aesthetic might want to look elsewhere.

By the Numbers

• 5,400 square feet

• $6,005.74 in monthly maintenance fees

• 4 bedrooms

• 6 bathrooms

• 4 terraces

• 4 parking spaces

• 1 dog spa