Condo of the Week: $4.2 million for a sprawling unit within spitting distance of the Toronto Islands

Condo of the Week: $4.2 million for a sprawling unit within spitting distance of the Toronto Islands

At 2,500 square feet, this home in the sky comes with a technicolour fireplace, a boutique-like walk-in closet and a terrace made for hosting big parties

Neighbourhood: East Bayfront

Agent: Jordan Ross

Price: $4,195,000

Size: 2,482 square feet plus 1,826 square feet of outdoor space

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Maintenance fees: $2,534

The place

A three-bedroom, four-bathroom unit with a 1,697-square-foot terrace in Aquavista, a condo complex on the central waterfront that wouldn’t be out of place in Miami. This one-storey unit was completed in 2019 by developers Hines and Tridel. It’s within walking distance of loads of attractions—Sugar Beach, Sherbourne Common, the Distillery District and St. Lawrence Market—with easy access to the ferry terminal, the Gardiner, Union Station, bike lanes, and multiple bus and streetcar routes.

The history



In 2017, during the pre-construction phase, the owners bought and combined two units to create this huge home. They poured in more than $300,000 in upgrades, including $6,250 for a fireplace feature wall and $88,000 in kitchen customizations—countertops, cabinetry, a waterfall island, a wall expansion and a walk-in pantry. The place also comes with two parking spaces and an EV hook-up, one double-size storage locker and two bike racks. As for the amenities? The building has a 24-hour concierge, a gym, a spin studio, a yoga room, saunas, a movie theatre, a billiards lounge, party and meeting rooms, a catering kitchen, and an outdoor pool overlooking the lake.

Related: $7.4 million for a Yorkville penthouse inspired by Parisian art deco

The tour

The exterior is a welcome departure from the glass-box condos that dominate Toronto’s skyline.

Walking through the front door reveals this spectacular open-concept space lined with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing picturesque views of the water.

The condo is fitted with fully automated Lutron blinds, hardwood floors and a sound system with in-ceiling speakers.

Here’s the living area. That feature wall frames a 50-inch fireplace, which lights its flames with technicolour LEDs.

When it came to designing the kitchen, the owners went above and beyond. The fridge, the two ovens, the dishwasher and the cooktop are all stainless steel from Bosch. All of the cabinetry is soft close, lining the huge quartz waterfall island. Beside the kitchen is both a walk-in pantry and a laundry room.

This is the family room, an ideal spot to have a drink with guests before dinner or cozy up and get lost in your favourite book. Just beyond the frame are tempered-glass pocket doors that separate the space from the living area as well as a dry bar with a 40-bottle wine fridge. Given its size, the family room could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom.

The main bedroom is secluded from the living area and other bedrooms. It comes with a lounge area, two walk-in closets, a five-piece ensuite bathroom and a walkout to the terrace.

Here’s that bedroom lounge, which has a Tom Dixon light fixture sporting white, yellow and rose gold.

Now, one of the walk-in closets, with bespoke shelving, cabinetry and a quartz island.

Virtually everything in the ensuite is an upgrade, from the enlarged shower to the floating vanity with under-valance lighting. The owners really wanted this space to feel like a spa.

Here’s a wider view of the ensuite, highlighting a free-standing tub (framed by a stone porcelain feature wall) and a frosted-glass door that leads to a wall-mounted toilet.

In addition to the main lounging area, the giant terrace has a 12-person dining table, a gas line hook-up for a grill, a recessed garden with built-in irrigation, a dedicated tanning area and a cozy nook off the main bedroom. In other words, it’s the ultimate summer-in-the-city escape.

Finally, the show-stopping view. The owners have spent many nights watching boats sail into the sunset.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].