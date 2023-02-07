Condo of the Week: $3 million for a fully furnished Yorkville pad with a curvy staircase and a bespoke sneaker cabinet

The 1,900-square-foot property also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, a wine cellar, show-stopping walk-in closets and a terrace with views of the downtown skyline

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Simon Bower, Corbo Kelos Group

Price: $3,099,000

Size: 1,939 square feet

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 1

Maintenance fees: $3,076

The place

A 1,900-square-foot sixth-floor unit on Avenue Road. The building has direct access to the Whole Foods, Equinox Gym and Yorkville Village mall on street level.

The history

The Residences at Hazelton Lanes, built in the 1970s, was one of Toronto’s first luxury condo complexes. Fifty years later, the boutique building’s 53 units are still in high demand. Chalk it up to location, calibre and the bragging rights that come with a purchase here.

Working with Toronto designer Maxine Tissenbaum, the owner of this home spent much of 2021 renovating the place: hand-picking marble for the bathrooms and kitchen, enhancing rooms with custom cabinetry, and installing designer light fixtures throughout.

The owner is now selling the condo after finding his dream home elsewhere in the neighbourhood, says realtor Simon Bower. He’s listing it fully furnished—ideal for downsizers and young professionals.

The tour

The complex fronts Avenue Road, sharing the street with the luxury fitness brand Equinox. The foyer has a grand curved entrance and a built-in sneaker cabinet.

Herringbone floors flow into a sprawling living area, which comes with an electric fireplace, a humongous TV, access to the balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen is tricked out with black-and-white marble, a built-in five-level wine cellar, and a Thermador fridge and freezer.

Bubbly bronze light fixtures, created by London designer Tom Dixon, extend to the attached dining room. The powder room down the hall features a green limewash wall by artist Susanne McGregor. A curved hardwood staircase leads to the bedrooms. The expansive main bedroom has an ensuite (of course) and a large walk-in closet. Here’s the walk-in, with enough storage space for an entire family plus another sneaker cabinet. The ensuite has a black-and-white marble shower with a jet system, a double vanity, more designer light fixtures and lots of storage.