Condo of the Week: $3 million for a fully furnished Yorkville pad with a curvy staircase and a bespoke sneaker cabinet
The 1,900-square-foot property also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, a wine cellar, show-stopping walk-in closets and a terrace with views of the downtown skyline
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Simon Bower, Corbo Kelos Group
Price: $3,099,000
Size: 1,939 square feet
Bedrooms: 2+1
Bathrooms: 3
Parking spots: 1
Maintenance fees: $3,076
The place
A 1,900-square-foot sixth-floor unit on Avenue Road. The building has direct access to the Whole Foods, Equinox Gym and Yorkville Village mall on street level.
The history
The Residences at Hazelton Lanes, built in the 1970s, was one of Toronto’s first luxury condo complexes. Fifty years later, the boutique building’s 53 units are still in high demand. Chalk it up to location, calibre and the bragging rights that come with a purchase here.
Working with Toronto designer Maxine Tissenbaum, the owner of this home spent much of 2021 renovating the place: hand-picking marble for the bathrooms and kitchen, enhancing rooms with custom cabinetry, and installing designer light fixtures throughout.
The owner is now selling the condo after finding his dream home elsewhere in the neighbourhood, says realtor Simon Bower. He’s listing it fully furnished—ideal for downsizers and young professionals.
The tour
The complex fronts Avenue Road, sharing the street with the luxury fitness brand Equinox.
The foyer has a grand curved entrance and a built-in sneaker cabinet.
Bubbly bronze light fixtures, created by London designer Tom Dixon, extend to the attached dining room.
The powder room down the hall features a green limewash wall by artist Susanne McGregor.
A curved hardwood staircase leads to the bedrooms.
The expansive main bedroom has an ensuite (of course) and a large walk-in closet.
Here’s the walk-in, with enough storage space for an entire family plus another sneaker cabinet.
The second bedroom also has its own bathroom.
The second floor has a lounge with built-in shelves and a closet, so it could be converted into a third bedroom.
Here’s the terrace, with Kettal patio furniture and a quirky arched brick doorway.
It’s the perfect spot to sip a morning coffee while taking in the Yorkville views.
