Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a Yorkville corner unit with three balconies

The 1,600-square-foot property also comes with smart tech throughout, a spa-like bathroom and custom design from Italy

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Susan Tavana, Forest Hill Downtown

Price: $3,299,990

Size: 1,578 square feet, plus 313 square feet across three balconies

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Previously sold: $2,175,000 in 2018

Last renovated: 2021

The place

A two-bed, two-bath corner condo unit on Davenport in Yorkville. The place comes with one underground parking spot and one storage locker.

The history

In 2018, Noorez Lalani, president of real estate firm MOD Developments, purchased this unit as a renovation project, stripping it to the studs.

The building is a mix of wealthy professionals, most of whom are in their 40s and 50s. It sits right in the middle of the city’s most luxurious neighbourhoods, just a five-minute walk from Bay Station.

The tour

The front door opens up to this foyer with Italian-made built-in storage and a seating nook for taking shoes off.

Opposite the nook is the laundry room, with a stacked washer-dryer plus more built-in closets.

The foyer leads to this bright open-concept kitchen, living and dining space. There’s seven-inch hardwood plank flooring throughout the unit.

The kitchen has a Miele four-burner induction cooktop with a built-in ventilation hood. There’s also a conventional oven, steam oven and warming drawer within the wall. The fridge is integrated into the cabinetry, and the countertops and backsplash are marble.

There’s a 10-foot island with two built-in Miele wine fridges, plus bar seating for four. Behind it is the first of the unit’s three balconies, with sliding door access from both the kitchen and dining areas.

The first balcony faces southwest with views of the Yorkville skyline. It comes with built-in speakers and a natural-gas hookup for the grill.

Here’s a reverse shot of the dining and living areas. The unit is tricked out with smart lighting, blinds and a speaker system that can all be controlled via a remote or through an app.

The entertainment unit on the right is built in, so it comes with the purchase.

Just beyond the living room is the main bedroom. It comes with a custom backlit wood feature wall. There’s also a private balcony—the unit’s second.

The main bedroom’s walk-in makes the most of its wedge shape with custom cabinetry designed to maximize storage.

In the main ensuite, there’s a double vanity, a soaker tub and a walk-in steam shower. Porcelain slab tile from Italy covers the floors and walls, and the bathroom floors are heated. There’s a high-tech Japanese-style toilet behind the glass.

The mirror and vanity both have integrated lighting.

Here’s the second bedroom, which is just next to the kitchen. It also has its own private balcony. There are two sets of built-in closets. That glass enclosure in the middle houses drawers and a TV.

Now a closer look at this bedroom’s private balcony, which faces southeast.

This bathroom is accessible via the second bedroom but also has a door that leads to the foyer. It features a copper basin sink, a walk-in steam shower and heated flooring.

