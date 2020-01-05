Condo of the Week: $2.35 million for a Corktown loft with a restaurant-style vibe

Address: 90 Sumach Street, unit 405

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Agent: Adam Brind, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Price: $2,349,000

The Place

A 2,050-square-foot loft near Corktown. The two-bed, two-bath apartment has an open concept living area, with an eat-in kitchen, a stylish spot to watch TV and a giant bar with plenty of shelves and cabinets.

The History

In 2016, the seller purchased the unit for $1,058,000 and gutted it. Then, working with the design firm Pulsinelli, they refurbished the place with a restaurant-style vibe for throwing large dinner parties.

The laundry room and second bedroom are just around the corner from the front entrance:

Those geometric multi-coloured cabinets are one of the unit’s defining features:

Here’s a good look at the open-concept living area, which has polished concrete floors:

The gas fireplace has a leathered marble mantle. Below the mantle, there’s a temperature-controlled wine case:

Pendant lights dangle from the 14-foot ceilings:

This is basically what it would look like if you were sitting on the couch. Now, just imagine yourself watching Netflix or football or the Food Network.

More cabinetry in the master bedroom:

The master bathroom is modern and elegant, with ceramic tile floors, gilded accents and marble vanity sinks:

Here’s another angle:

Big Selling Point

The open-concept living area, because it’s the perfect setting for a party. Guests can hang out on the couch, mix a drink at the bar, pop into the kitchen for snacks or schmooze on the walk-out balcony. The master bathroom is gorgeous, too.

Possible Deal Breaker

This place is expensive. Even those who can afford the mortgage might balk at the monthly maintenance fees.

By the Numbers