Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Palace Pier suite with a complete view of the skyline

The 1,900-square-foot unit comes with wall-to-wall windows, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and some of the city’s best amenities

Neighbourhood: Humber Bay Shores

Agents: Simon Cook and Terry Szwek

Price: $2,258,000

Square footage: 1,900 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 1

Maintenance fees: $1,917

The place

A three-bedroom home perched above Lake Ontario at Palace Pier, a Humber Bay Shores landmark and one of Toronto’s first high-rise condos. The building has long been coveted for its many amenities and premier neighbourhood, which will soon have its own GO station.

The history

The unit’s owner purchased this place in 2020 and completely gutted it. She updated the wiring and plumbing and reconfigured the skeleton to increase storage space and include a third bedroom and ensuite bathroom. She then redesigned the home with a brand-new kitchen as well as various finishes to augment the condo’s already stunning views of the lake, the Humber River and the skyline.

It’s the only three-bed, three-bath in the building, and the owner is now selling. So far, the listing has attracted what realtor Simon Cook calls “very discerning buyers.” “It’s for people who value luxury and those who appreciate the privacy that comes with being slightly removed from downtown,” he says.

The tour

The foyer has enough closet space for a family and multiple guests, not to mention a giant mirror for last-second styling.

Wall-to-wall windows surround the living room with jaw-dropping views.

The owner installed a brand-new chef’s kitchen with built-in Miele appliances and a marble island.

If not too distracted by the scenery, dinner guests can appreciate the dining room’s black-and-gold Sputnik chandelier, wine fridge and breezy design.

A quaint recess between the living and dining rooms gives way to one of the greatest spots for a morning coffee in all of Toronto.

The panoramic windows extend to the main bedroom, but here, they come with electronic blinds.

This little nook behind the main bedroom is a reader’s paradise.

The unit includes a private guest wing overlooking the Humber River.

The main ensuite has a soaker tub, a double shower and a floating toilet.

The owner aimed to use every inch of the space. She installed a sleek pantry and butler’s nook behind the washer and dryer.

Palace Pier flanks the Martin Goodman Trail. To the west: pedestrian and cycling paths leading to Mississauga. To the east: the Humber Bay Arch Bridge and routes to downtown.

And, whether you’re into swimming, basketball, golf, squash or any size of tennis, the building’s amenities have you covered.

