Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for an immaculate Roncey townhouse in an award-winning building

Address: 35 Wabash Avenue, unit 111

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Donna Bulika, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Price: $1,495,000

The Place

A two-storey Scandi-chic townhouse with 11-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows that connect to a large private patio. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it’s a great option for families.

The History

In 2016, the building received a design award from the Building Industry and Land Development association—which is awesome if you like awards. The unit is brand new, with an immaculate interior and minimalist modern finishes.

The main-floor layout is simple:

The kitchen:

Notice the rainfall porcelain countertops:

The living room, which gets plenty of natural light from those floor-to-ceiling windows:

The dining area:

A wide shot of the main floor:

The staircase, with a cool glass railing:

On the upper level, the master bedroom, which connects to a balcony:

Here’s that balcony, a pleasant place to sip coffee in the morning:

The master bathroom:

Another bedroom:

And another bathroom (that looks a lot like the master):

This room has a quiet corner for work:

The private back patio looks like the ideal place to entertain:

A nice view of the back patio and those floor-to-ceiling windows:

Here’s an exterior look at the complex:

Big Selling Point

The location provides a nice mix of calm and commotion: the house itself is on a quiet residential street near Sorauren Park; just a few blocks away are all the shops and restaurants of Roncesvalles.

Possible Deal Breaker

One of the bedrooms is extremely small. It’s right by the master bedroom, so it’s a good place for a crib, but it could also be reimagined as a home office.

By the numbers