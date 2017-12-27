The 10 most popular Rentals of the Week of 2017
By Toronto Life |
Each week, Toronto Life features an extraordinary rental property from somewhere in the city. Here are the 10 our readers liked best.
See inside a rental bungalow near Yonge and Sheppard
What you get for your money at the Merchandise Lofts
What you get for your money on the east side of Parliament Street
See inside a four-level semi with a completely renovated interior
What you get for your money in North York
See inside a sleek home that's up for rent
Drake once partied here
What you get for almost $2,000 in Bloorcourt
Forty floors up, a three-bedroom condo fit for a pro athlete
See inside a lakeside condo with free shuttle service to Union Station