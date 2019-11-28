$1.25 million for a Moss Park semi with a super-cozy vibe

Address: 354 Ontario St.

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Jen Laschinger, Bosley Real Estate

Sale Price: $1,250,000

Previously sold for: $178,000 in 1994

Last renovated in: 2019

The place

A cozy three-storey semi with laneway parking. At 1,750 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this place has some attractive features, including a wood-burning fireplace and an exposed brick wall.

The history

The house, originally built in 1873, has been renovated multiple times over the years. Most of the upgrades occurred immediately after the sellers purchased the home—on the cheap—in 1994. It was originally a four-bedroom, but they transformed a bedroom on the second floor into a family room.

A tiny, bright mudroom inside the front door:

The living room feels quite homey, in part because of the wood-burning fireplace:

Here’s the dining room. You’ll notice hardwood floors throughout the main level:

The galley kitchen, which was recently restored:

It has brand new stainless appliances:

A nice exposed brick wall and an eat-in kitchen that opens out to a deck:

That nifty little half door, which leads down to the basement, folds up into a butcher block. The sellers mostly used the unfinished lower level for storage:

Here’s the family room that used to be a fourth bedroom:

And this is one of two second-floor bedrooms, which could be livened up with a little art:

The other second-floor bedroom is small but tidy:

Here’s the second-floor bathroom, which has marble tiles in the shower:

Check out the master suite:

The master bathroom is rather quaint, with its retro glass block windows:

There’s a sunroom on the upper floor:

And a sundeck. Because, really, there’s no such thing as too much vitamin D:

A bright and cheery backyard (at least in the summer):

This gate slides back, which turns the courtyard into a parking pad:

Big selling point

This home has a warm ambience, owing to the hardwood floors, fireplace, exposed brick and those two spots for sun on the upper floor. It’s the perfect place for snuggling up during the winter months.

Possible deal-breaker

Considering the lot is only 14 feet wide, it’s smallish for the price, but the place is in pristine condition. Perhaps the basement could be finished to add usable square footage.

