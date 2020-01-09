What TL Insiders can look forward to in January

December was another amazing month for TL Insiders (the whole year was, in fact). Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind meals, including a scotch-and-steak dinner at Tanto, a holiday potluck at Donna’s and a wine-fuelled NYE feast at Montecito’s wine bar By the Glass. They also got to hang out at with chef Mark McEwan, snacking, socializing and doing some last-minute shopping at his gourmet grocery store. And January is looking just as exciting, with even more exciting new programs coming down the pipe. Here, a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

A Masterclass with Michael Allen

Join us at Tiger of Sweden on January 15 for a TL Masterclass with Michael Allen, lead portfolio manager at Wealthsimple. At “Investing for Future You,” you’ll have the chance to ask your burning personal finance questions and you’ll walk away with a starter financial plan.



Drink Toronto Wine School

Wine School is back in session starting January 21. Over the course of a two-hour, not-stuffy-at-all workshop, Insiders will learn the basics of how to taste, appreciate and assess wine. Nobody gets a failing grade.



A conversation with Barack Obama

On January 23, the Economic Club of Canada & The Global Institute for Conscious Economics will launch their new series, The Future of Work & New Economy Series, featuring—wait for it—special guest President Barack Obama. TL Insiders are invited to join in the conversation about a new economic dialogue in Canada that promotes equality, inclusion, and the voices of multiple generations around the same table. Bonus: Every ticket purchased provides an opportunity for a young leader to attend.



R&D Night with Toronto Life at Mineral

Our first R&D Night of 2020 will take place at on January 22 at Mineral, Rosedale’s new Filipino bistro, where chef Daniel Cancino will cook up a five-course meal with beverage pairings for TL Insiders.



A Hot Docs screening with Toronto Life

On January 27, join Toronto Life, city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and former Toronto mayor Barbara Hall for this special screening and discussion of Lowdown Tracks, Shelley Saywell’s acclaimed documentary about Toronto’s homeless street musicians. After the film, award-winning Toronto Life contributor Nick Hune-Brown will sit down with Wong-Tam and Hall to discuss the struggles Toronto’s homeless face and what the city needs to do to support them.



Best Tables in Town

The concept is simple: every month members will get special access to one of our favourite restaurants—everything from special items, secret menus, even free corkage. This month, that restaurant is The Chase, the financial district’s swish seafood spot.



A (sort-of) personal chef for the month

Our brand-new Chef-In-Residence program is powered by the city’s most talented food folks. Each month, a different chef-in-residence will create exclusive programming (dinners, workshops, recipes). Up first are award-winning chefs Rafael Covarrubias (pictured above) and Jordan Wilkinson from Oakville’s Hexagon.



Serving Knowledge dinner series

This dynamic new monthly supper club brings together high-end food experiences and philanthropy (it’s created in partnership with the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation). It all kicks off on January 28 with the president and CEO of University Health Network, Kevin Smith, hosted by Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt at the Toronto Life offices. Ken and Dr. Smith will discuss the future of health care in Toronto, including new technology, trends and an overview of the work that’s already in motion. Also: hors d’oeuvres and wine courtesy of elle cuisine and SIPBAR.

